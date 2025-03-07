Renegades Announce 'Rascal's Reading Challenge' Program

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are thrilled to announce during Read Across America Week the establishment of "Rascal's Reading Challenge," a new educational program aimed at encouraging students throughout the Hudson Valley to pick up a book and read.

Renegades mascot Rascal is challenging students from grades K through 8 to hit a Grand Slam by reading four (4) books beyond their regular reading requirements for school during the duration of the challenge. Students that reach this goal will earn one (1) complimentary ticket to celebrate at the Rascal's Reading Challenge Night of their choice at Heritage Financial Park. Students can read books of any length, subject, or reading level.

"We are excited to introduce this new school initiative focused on literacy to incentivize and encourage students throughout the Hudson Valley to read," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "It's our goal to make a positive impact on the community, and this new program is one small example of that. We look forward to celebrating students hitting a Grand Slam of reading at Heritage Financial Park this spring!"

The Rascal's Reading Challenge Nights in 2025 are Tuesday, April 15 vs Wilmington and Tuesday, May 13 vs Aberdeen. First pitch in both games is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. Students who complete Rascal's Reading Challenge will be able to take place in a pregame parade around the warning track at Heritage Financial Park.

Parents and family members may purchase additional tickets to celebrate their child's accomplishment at the ballpark through the link sent to redeem the complimentary ticket. Rascal's Reading Challenge is open to all K through 8 students in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Westchester, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. Schools and teachers interested in signing up are encouraged to click here.

The Hudson Valley Renegades offer many school programs, and we invite you to learn more by visiting: https://www.hvrenegades.com/schools.

