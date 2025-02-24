Renegades Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Promotion in 2025 Theme Night Schedule
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. -The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will make history in 2025 as they become the first team in baseball to stage an original musical which will be performed in between innings. The still to be named Renegades Musical will be performed on August 6 when the Renegades host the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. as part of a jam-packed Renegades promotional schedule for 2025.
The musical will be written for the Renegades by Duane Joseph Olson, a theatrical creator from Highland, New York.
"We are so excited to roll out our Theme Night schedule for the 2025 season which continues to elevate our legendary game entertainment in new ways," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "With over half of our home games featuring a premium giveaway or a fireworks show, we invite the Hudson Valley to Find Your Fun this season at Heritage Financial Park."
In addition to the musical, the Renegades' 66-game home schedule features another loaded slate of promotional nights, with a unique theme at every home game. The Renegades once again have 22 giveaways and several special appearances planned for the season.
A popular addition in the 2024 season, the Renegades will once again give away a unique item at each Saturday home game throughout the season. Additionally, the Renegades are proud to announce a new weekly giveaway - Jersey Thursdays presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, with the first 1,000 fans each Thursday home game receiving a different Renegades replica jersey.
Returning for 2025 are the alternate identities the Cider Donuts, Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson and Newburgh Gorhams. Debuted in the 2023 season, the Cider Donuts was a finalist for Minor League Baseball alternate identity of the year in 2023 after its wildly successful first season. The Fenómenos Enmascarados was launched in 2021 as part of the Copa de la Diversión program. The Gorhams pay tribute to the pioneering all-black baseball team of the 19th century and debuted in 2024 as part of the Renegades' participation in MiLB's The Nine program. The Renegades will once again play three games as the Cider Donuts, four as the Fenómenos Enmascarados in 2025, while suiting up as the Gorhams once.
They are joined this season by two new alternate identities, the Big Apples and the Retrievers. Each of the two new alternate identities will be worn for three games during the season.
Previously announced this fall, the Renegades will host 12 fireworks shows throughout the season, including a MEGA Fireworks Show on Thursday, July 3.
Theme Night Highlights
April 4 - Opening Night
April 5* - Tee Time: Golf Night
April 6 - Pet Appreciation Day
April 17* - Hoops & Sneakerheads Night
April 18 - Teacher Appreciation Night
April 19* - Pickleball Night
April 29 - Mental Health Awareness Night
April 30 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union
May 1* - Hockey Night
May 2 - Renegades Game Show
May 3* - Irish Heritage Night presented by Leprechaun Lines
May 4 - Copa de la Diversión: Cuatro de Mayo
May 15* - Soccer Night
May 17* - Open Mic Night
May 18 - Renegades 5K
May 28 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union
May 29* - FRIENDS Night
May 30 - Baseball (Rosie's Version)
May 31* - Faith & Family Night and Malmo Oat Milkers Night
June 1 - Copa de la Diversión: National Puerto Rican Day
June 10 - Everyone's Birthday
June 11 - Pride Night
June 12* - Rise of the Cider Donuts
June 13 - Dino Night
June 14* - Renegades Dating Show Night
June 15 - Father's Day
July 1 - 2025 Graduation Party
July 2 - The Inaugural Rascals
July 3* - Independence Day
July 8 - Mascot Singer
July 9 - Jewish Heritage Night
July 10* - Union Night
July 11 - Italian Heritage Night
July 12* - Beach Party
July 13 - Star Wars Day
July 22 - First Responders Night
July 23 - Camp Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union
July 24* - Hudson Valley Retrievers: Who's a good dog? presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters
July 25 - Christmas in July
July 26* - Introducing the Big Apples
July 27 - Princess Day
Aug. 5 - Strikeout Cancer Night
Aug. 6 - Renegades Musical
Aug. 7* - Copa de la Diversión: Caribbean Night
Aug. 8 - Make-A-Wish Night
Aug. 9* - Veterans Night
Aug. 12 - Autism Acceptance Night presented by Greystone Programs
Aug. 14* - Newburgh Gorhams Night
Aug. 16* - Bhutan Night
Aug. 17 - Internet Culture Day
Sept. 2 - First Day of School
Sept. 3 - Football Night
Sept. 4* - Big Apples Night
Sept. 5 - Copa de la Diversión: Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff
Sept. 6* - Rascal & Rosie's Anniversary Party
Sept. 7 - Fan Appreciation Day
* - Denotes giveaway game
Saturday Giveaways (All for first 1,000 fans)
April 5 - Renegades Golf Ball presented by CSEA
April 19 - Renegades Pickleball Paddle
May 3 - Irish Corduroy Hat presented by Leprechaun Lines
May 17 - Jace Avina Bobblehead
May 31 - Renegades Baseball Card 2025 team set
June 14 - Roc Riggio Bobblehead presented by S.M.A.R.T. Local 38
July 12 - Renegades Hawai'ian Shirt presented by Hannaford Supermarkets
July 26 - Big Apples Bucket Hat presented by Hannaford Supermarkets
Aug. 9 - Hudson Valley Veterans Hat presented by Hannaford Supermarkets
Aug. 16 - George Lombard, Jr. Bobblehead presented by K104
Sept. 6 - Rascal & Rosie Bobblehead presented by WRWD
Jersey Thursday giveaways presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union (First 1,000 fans)
April 17 - Renegades Basketball Jersey
May 1 - Renegades Hockey Jersey
May 15 - Renegades Soccer Jersey
May 29 - Renegades FRIENDS Jersey
June 12 - Cider Donuts Replica Jersey
July 3 - Stars & Stripes Replica Jersey
July 10 - Renegades Blue Alternate Replica Jersey
July 24 - Retrievers Replica Jersey
Aug. 7 - Fenómenos Enmascarados Replica Jersey
Aug. 14 - Newburgh Gorhams Replica Jersey
Sept. 4 - Big Apples Replica Jersey
Alternate Identities
Big Apples - Saturday, July 26; Friday, August 15; Thursday, Sept. 4
Cider Donuts - Thursday, June 12; Tuesday, July 8; Tuesday, Sept. 2
Fenómenos Enmascarados - Sunday, May 4; Sunday, June 1; Thursday, Aug. 7; Friday, Sept. 5
Newburgh Gorhams - Thursday, Aug. 14
Hudson Valley Retrievers presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters - Sunday, June 15; Thursday, July 24; Sunday, Aug. 10
FIREWORKS SCHEDULE
April: 4 & 18
May: 2, 16 & 30
June: 13
July: 3*, 11 & 25
August: 8 & 15
September: 5
* - Independence Day MEGA Fireworks Show
WEEKLY PROMOTIONS
Tuesday - Baseball Bingo presented by People USA
Wednesday - We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network
Thursday - Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union
Friday - Fireworks Fridays
Saturday - Giveaway Saturday
Sunday - Sunday Family Funday with Bark in the Park and Postgame Kids and Dogs Run the Bases
Special appearances, special events, and more theme nights will be released in the coming weeks.
Single game tickets for the 2025 season go on sale at noon on Monday, Feb. 24. Fans can purchase tickets to any game throughout the season online, calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or by coming to Heritage Financial Park in person.
