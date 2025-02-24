Renegades Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Promotion in 2025 Theme Night Schedule

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. -The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will make history in 2025 as they become the first team in baseball to stage an original musical which will be performed in between innings. The still to be named Renegades Musical will be performed on August 6 when the Renegades host the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6:35 p.m. as part of a jam-packed Renegades promotional schedule for 2025.

The musical will be written for the Renegades by Duane Joseph Olson, a theatrical creator from Highland, New York.

"We are so excited to roll out our Theme Night schedule for the 2025 season which continues to elevate our legendary game entertainment in new ways," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "With over half of our home games featuring a premium giveaway or a fireworks show, we invite the Hudson Valley to Find Your Fun this season at Heritage Financial Park."

In addition to the musical, the Renegades' 66-game home schedule features another loaded slate of promotional nights, with a unique theme at every home game. The Renegades once again have 22 giveaways and several special appearances planned for the season.

A popular addition in the 2024 season, the Renegades will once again give away a unique item at each Saturday home game throughout the season. Additionally, the Renegades are proud to announce a new weekly giveaway - Jersey Thursdays presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, with the first 1,000 fans each Thursday home game receiving a different Renegades replica jersey.

Returning for 2025 are the alternate identities the Cider Donuts, Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson and Newburgh Gorhams. Debuted in the 2023 season, the Cider Donuts was a finalist for Minor League Baseball alternate identity of the year in 2023 after its wildly successful first season. The Fenómenos Enmascarados was launched in 2021 as part of the Copa de la Diversión program. The Gorhams pay tribute to the pioneering all-black baseball team of the 19th century and debuted in 2024 as part of the Renegades' participation in MiLB's The Nine program. The Renegades will once again play three games as the Cider Donuts, four as the Fenómenos Enmascarados in 2025, while suiting up as the Gorhams once.

They are joined this season by two new alternate identities, the Big Apples and the Retrievers. Each of the two new alternate identities will be worn for three games during the season.

Previously announced this fall, the Renegades will host 12 fireworks shows throughout the season, including a MEGA Fireworks Show on Thursday, July 3.

Theme Night Highlights

April 4 - Opening Night

April 5* - Tee Time: Golf Night

April 6 - Pet Appreciation Day

April 17* - Hoops & Sneakerheads Night

April 18 - Teacher Appreciation Night

April 19* - Pickleball Night

April 29 - Mental Health Awareness Night

April 30 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

May 1* - Hockey Night

May 2 - Renegades Game Show

May 3* - Irish Heritage Night presented by Leprechaun Lines

May 4 - Copa de la Diversión: Cuatro de Mayo

May 15* - Soccer Night

May 17* - Open Mic Night

May 18 - Renegades 5K

May 28 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

May 29* - FRIENDS Night

May 30 - Baseball (Rosie's Version)

May 31* - Faith & Family Night and Malmo Oat Milkers Night

June 1 - Copa de la Diversión: National Puerto Rican Day

June 10 - Everyone's Birthday

June 11 - Pride Night

June 12* - Rise of the Cider Donuts

June 13 - Dino Night

June 14* - Renegades Dating Show Night

June 15 - Father's Day

July 1 - 2025 Graduation Party

July 2 - The Inaugural Rascals

July 3* - Independence Day

July 8 - Mascot Singer

July 9 - Jewish Heritage Night

July 10* - Union Night

July 11 - Italian Heritage Night

July 12* - Beach Party

July 13 - Star Wars Day

July 22 - First Responders Night

July 23 - Camp Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

July 24* - Hudson Valley Retrievers: Who's a good dog? presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters

July 25 - Christmas in July

July 26* - Introducing the Big Apples

July 27 - Princess Day

Aug. 5 - Strikeout Cancer Night

Aug. 6 - Renegades Musical

Aug. 7* - Copa de la Diversión: Caribbean Night

Aug. 8 - Make-A-Wish Night

Aug. 9* - Veterans Night

Aug. 12 - Autism Acceptance Night presented by Greystone Programs

Aug. 14* - Newburgh Gorhams Night

Aug. 16* - Bhutan Night

Aug. 17 - Internet Culture Day

Sept. 2 - First Day of School

Sept. 3 - Football Night

Sept. 4* - Big Apples Night

Sept. 5 - Copa de la Diversión: Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff

Sept. 6* - Rascal & Rosie's Anniversary Party

Sept. 7 - Fan Appreciation Day

* - Denotes giveaway game

Saturday Giveaways (All for first 1,000 fans)

April 5 - Renegades Golf Ball presented by CSEA

April 19 - Renegades Pickleball Paddle

May 3 - Irish Corduroy Hat presented by Leprechaun Lines

May 17 - Jace Avina Bobblehead

May 31 - Renegades Baseball Card 2025 team set

June 14 - Roc Riggio Bobblehead presented by S.M.A.R.T. Local 38

July 12 - Renegades Hawai'ian Shirt presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

July 26 - Big Apples Bucket Hat presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

Aug. 9 - Hudson Valley Veterans Hat presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

Aug. 16 - George Lombard, Jr. Bobblehead presented by K104

Sept. 6 - Rascal & Rosie Bobblehead presented by WRWD

Jersey Thursday giveaways presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union (First 1,000 fans)

April 17 - Renegades Basketball Jersey

May 1 - Renegades Hockey Jersey

May 15 - Renegades Soccer Jersey

May 29 - Renegades FRIENDS Jersey

June 12 - Cider Donuts Replica Jersey

July 3 - Stars & Stripes Replica Jersey

July 10 - Renegades Blue Alternate Replica Jersey

July 24 - Retrievers Replica Jersey

Aug. 7 - Fenómenos Enmascarados Replica Jersey

Aug. 14 - Newburgh Gorhams Replica Jersey

Sept. 4 - Big Apples Replica Jersey

Alternate Identities

Big Apples - Saturday, July 26; Friday, August 15; Thursday, Sept. 4

Cider Donuts - Thursday, June 12; Tuesday, July 8; Tuesday, Sept. 2

Fenómenos Enmascarados - Sunday, May 4; Sunday, June 1; Thursday, Aug. 7; Friday, Sept. 5

Newburgh Gorhams - Thursday, Aug. 14

Hudson Valley Retrievers presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters - Sunday, June 15; Thursday, July 24; Sunday, Aug. 10

FIREWORKS SCHEDULE

April: 4 & 18

May: 2, 16 & 30

June: 13

July: 3*, 11 & 25

August: 8 & 15

September: 5

* - Independence Day MEGA Fireworks Show

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

Tuesday - Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

Wednesday - We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network

Thursday - Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

Friday - Fireworks Fridays

Saturday - Giveaway Saturday

Sunday - Sunday Family Funday with Bark in the Park and Postgame Kids and Dogs Run the Bases

Special appearances, special events, and more theme nights will be released in the coming weeks.

Single game tickets for the 2025 season go on sale at noon on Monday, Feb. 24. Fans can purchase tickets to any game throughout the season online, calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or by coming to Heritage Financial Park in person.

