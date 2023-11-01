Renegades Announce 2024 Game Times and Fireworks Shows

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced their game start times and fireworks show dates for the 2024 South Atlantic League season today.

Standard start times for most games have been made earlier for the 2024 season, with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday games now beginning at 6:35 p.m. for the entire season. Friday night start times will remain at 7:05 p.m. to accommodate post-game fireworks shows. Saturday contests will now start at 5:05 p.m., and Sunday games will continue to be played at 2:05 p.m.

Fireworks Shows will take place following the conclusion of every Friday home game during the 2024 season, with two (2) MEGA Fireworks Shows on the schedule on July 4 and 5. Additionally, there are two Saturday Fireworks Shows scheduled in 2024, on June 29 and July 6.

"We are very excited to welcome fans back to Heritage Financial Park in 2024," said Zach Betkowski, General Manager of the Renegades. "These new fan-friendly start times and 15 fireworks shows including two MEGA Fireworks shows are just the start of a truly exciting season ahead."

There are some exceptions to the new game times, with Education Day games presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union on April 24 and May 15 being scheduled for 11:05 a.m. The two games prior to those contests, on April 23 and May 14 will begin at 6:05 p.m. The July 31 battle against Jersey Shore is slated for a 12:05 p.m. start, while Aug. 22's game with Wilmington kicks off at 1:35 p.m.

For the first time since 2019, the Renegades will play on Memorial Day, with a 1:35 p.m. afternoon game on the slate against Aberdeen. Finally, the games on June 29, July 4, and July 6 will begin at 7:05 p.m. to accommodate post-game fireworks on those nights.

Standard Game Times

Tuesday-Thursday: 6:35 p.m.

Friday: 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: 5:05 p.m.

Sunday: 2: 05 p.m.

Special Game Times

Tuesday, April 23 - 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24 - 11:05 a.m.

Tuesday, May 14 - 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15 - 11:05 a.m.

Monday, May 27 - 1:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 4 - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31 - 12:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22 - 1:35 p.m.

Fireworks Shows

Friday, April 19 vs. Aberdeen (Baltimore)

Friday, April 26 vs. Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)

Friday, May 17 vs. Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)

Friday, May 31 vs. Aberdeen (Baltimore)

Friday, June 14 vs. Brooklyn (New York-NL)

Friday, June 28 vs. Wilmington (Washington)

Saturday, June 29 vs. Wilmington (Washington)

Thursday, July 4 vs. Brooklyn (New York-NL) - MEGA Fireworks Show

Friday, July 5 vs. Brooklyn (New York-NL) - MEGA Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 6 vs. Brooklyn (New York-NL)

Friday, July 19 vs. Rome (Atlanta)

Friday, Aug. 2 vs. Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)

Friday, Aug. 16 vs. Hickory (Texas)

Friday, Aug. 23 vs. Wilmington (Washington)

Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Asheville (Houston)

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024 season are on-sale now. Group tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 15. For more information call the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or slide to www.hvrenegades.com.

