Renegades and Heritage Financial Credit Union Announce 'Show on the Road'

March 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades and Hertiage Financial Credit Union are proud to announce an all-new initiative for the 2024 season centered on their partnership's joint commitment to supporting youth baseball and softball programs throughout the Hudson Valley, Show on the Road.

As the name implies, the Renegades will be taking their legendary game entertainment experience on the road from Heritage Financial Park and delivering it directly to youth leagues across our community.

"The 'Show on the Road' program is a great example of the positive impact of our community partnership with Heritage Financial Credit Union," said Zach Betkowski, General Manager of the Renegades. "The fact that we are able to bring our show and experience directly to local youth leagues and give them a taste of the Renegades experience is a core principle of our mission statement. Supporting youth baseball and softball in our community is truly an exciting way to create life-long memories for families in our community and a means to help grow the game of baseball from a grassroots level."

Every element that fans have come to enjoy and associate with the fan experience of Renegades baseball will come to these games - they will have the full treatment of a public address announcer doing player introductions, walk-up music for batters, fun promotions and games performed in between innings, and of course appearances from mascots Rascal and Rosie.

The Show on the Road program will give the players a life-long memory of feeling what it is like to be a professional baseball player with the Renegades, and give the fans in attendance an experience unlike any other.

Selection for a Show on the Road appearance is limited, so if you would like your league to be considered, fill out the application form available online here. For more information about Show on the Road, contact Jamie Goerke, Renegades Manager, Gameday Promotions and Programming at (845) 838-0094 or via email at jamie@hvrenegades.com.

