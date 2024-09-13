Renegades Advance to South Atlantic League Championship Series for Second Straight Season

September 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Greensboro, N.C. (Sept. 13, 2024) - The Hudson Valley Renegades were crowned champions of the South Atlantic North Division on Friday night for the second straight year, taking down the Greensboro Grasshoppers 4-1 in a deciding Game 3 at FNB Field.

Hudson Valley has now reached the league championship series five times in the last eight seasons. The Renegades will now look for their first South Atlantic League Championship in franchise history.

In the third an Antonio Gomez walk and Roc Riggio single put runners at first and second. Josh Moylan drove in Gomez with an RBI single down the left-field line to make it 1-0.

Brendan Jones doubled and scored in the fifth on a Roc Riggio single that was misplayed by second baseman Duce Gourson to extend the lead to 2-0.

Starter Kyle Carr was on point in an elimination game. The left-hander tossed 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five. He didn't allow a hit until the fifth and just four batters reached base safely against him.

In the eighth Shawn Ross reached on an error and advanced to second on an Omar Alfonzo walk. Lonnie White doubled home Ross in the next at-bat, but Alfonzo was thrown out at home trying to score the tying run, keeping the Renegades in front 2-1.

Hudson Valley added two key insurance runs in the ninth. Garrett Martin reached on an infield single before Jackson Castillo ripped a two-run homer down the right-field line to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Renegades bullpen played a pivotal role again in the victory as they have all season. Mason Vinyard, Ocean Gabonia, Matt Keating, and Kelly Austin allowed just two total hits and one run in 4.2 frames. Austin pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.

After a day off on Saturday, the Renegades will turn their attention to the South Atlantic Championship Series beginning on Sunday against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Game 1 is scheduled for 2:05 PM at Bowling Green Ballpark, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

SAL North Division Series:

Renegades win best-of-three series 2-1

Renegades Regular Season Record:

73-58, 40-26

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.