Renegades Accepting Applications for 2024 Youth Field Betterment Program

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today that applications for the Youth Field Betterment Program presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union are now open. Applications will be accepted by the Renegades from Feb. 1 through March 8, 2024, with the recipient being announced during the week of March 25.

"The Youth Field Betterment Program was one of our most popular new initiatives in 2023 as part of our community partnership with Heritage Financial Credit Union," said Marcella Costello, Senior Director of Marketing and Fan Experience for the Renegades. "We are really excited to bring the program back this year and continue to make an impact in our community."

The program, which began in 2023, sees the Renegades and Heritage Financial Credit Union award one little league organization with a refurbishment of a field used within their community for youth baseball. In 2023, Renegades and HFCU staff renovated Sauter Field at Spratt Park in the City of Poughkeepsie. A video recap of the work can be viewed here.

Each refurbishment includes one makeover of a 46/60 or 50/70 little league field. Youth Field Betterment proposals may include, but are not limited to, improving existing spaces to increase overall usage, safety, accessibility, and inclusiveness for all participants.

The Youth Field Betterment Program was created to help local organizations positively impact their local community by creating a safe place for their youth to further develop themselves and their baseball skills. The program's goal is to aid local youth organizations that provide players of all abilities with an environment that combines inclusiveness with fair play.

Submissions will be evaluated for constructed ideas and goals that provide a direct benefit to youth from across the Hudson Valley.

Application Requirements:

The following documents must be submitted as part of the application attached to this email, no later than March 8, 2024 (11:59 p.m. ET):

Written confirmation of nonprofit or tax-exempt status from the appropriate governmental agency (e.g., IRS determination letter).

List and description of key partnerships and/or supporters.

Photo(s) of field's current condition.

All submissions on behalf of local youth organizations must come from an executive within its board and must have the approval of their active sitting board members.

Applications should be submitted via email to Marcella Costello, Senior Director of Marketing and Fan Experience, at mcostello@hvrenegades.com, with "2024 YFB Program Application" in the subject line of the email.

