Reliant All-Star Educators Program with the Hooks Returns for Third Consecutive Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Corpus Christi Hooks and Reliant have announced the continuation of the Reliant All-Star Educators Program, officially beginning the search for 10 new outstanding local public-school teachers to award each a $1,600 grant for classroom supplies.

"We are thrilled for the continuation of the All-Star Educators program," said Brady Ballard, Hooks General Manager. "The past two years have provided heartwarming moments in recognizing local educators and contributing to their successes in the classroom."

A panel of judges will award each of the 10 educators a $1,600 shopping spree at Mardel. The 10 educators will be selected based on factors such as their incorporation of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) curricula, student impact, teaching style, and any unique challenges the educator has overcome.

"Each year, we are humbled by the nominations we receive for Coastal Bend teachers who are making such a positive impact in the lives of their students," said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. "We've enjoyed watching this program grow and are honored to continue recognizing remarkable All-Star Educators."

Nominations can be submitted by school administrators, coworkers, students, family or friends online at cchooks.com/educators. The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 29, 2024.

In addition to each educator receiving $1,500 on behalf of Reliant and the Hooks, Mardel is contributing another $100 for a grand total of $1,600. The 10 All-Star Educators will be recognized this summer at a Corpus Christi Hooks game.

