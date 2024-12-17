Reliable Shortstop Casillas Re-Signs for 2025

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with infielder Aaron Casillas for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Casillas, 23, re-joins the Titans after an impressive debut season last summer. Playing in 55 games after his college campaign, he hit .299 with nine doubles, a pair of triples, and knocked in 23. Making an immediate impact on both sides of the ball, Casillas posted two separate hitting streaks of eight games - registering 16 multi-hit performances in the process, all while being nominated for Frontier League Rookie of the Year.

On July 27, Casillas posted a career-high five RBI in a series-clinching win and finished a home run away from the cycle. The rookie later helped the Titans clinch a postseason berth for the second time in three seasons courtesy of a walk-off single in extra innings on August 31.

Casillas appeared in all four games during the playoffs - going 4-17 (.235 AVG) with an RBI.

Hailing from Chula Vista, California, Casillas played five seasons of college baseball: three of which at California State University, Bakersfield (Bakersfield, California) from 2020-2022 before transferring for two campaigns at California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo, California) from 2023-2024. Over a 216-game collegiate career in the Big West, Casillas was a lifetime .276 hitter with 45 extra-base hits (41 doubles, one triple, and three home runs), while driving in 113 runs.

Casillas transferred to Cal Poly to succeed Brooks Lee, a former eighth-overall pick in the MLB Draft who currently plays for the Minnesota Twins.

In other news, the Titans have traded LHP Tyler Jandron to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association in exchange for RHP Brett Garcia and Future Considerations.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

