Reign Sign Goaltender Lukas Parik to a One-Year Contract

EL SEGUNDO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed goaltender Lukas Parik to a one-year contract.

Parik, 20, was selected in the third round (87th overall) by the Kings during the 2019 NHL Draft. The Neratovice, Czech Republic native appeared in 28 games last season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL), posting a 15-8-4 record, .867 save percentage, 3.35 goals-against average and one shutout.

Before the season was stopped because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Parik made his North American debut with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League during the 2019-20 season. The 6-4, 185-pound netminder appeared in 32 games with the Chiefs, posting a 22-7-2 record, .917 save percentage, 2.73 goals-against average and one shutout. Parik also managed to score a goal on an empty net during a win with Spokane.

Internationally he represented Team Czech Republic on multiple occasions. He was named to the IIHF World Junior Championship roster each of the last two seasons. During the 2021 tournament, he posted a 1-1-0 record, .883 save percentage, 3.77 goals-against average and one shutout. At the 2020 tournament he went 0-2-0 with a .846 save percentage and a 6.17 goals-against average. Both years Team Czech Republic lost in the quarterfinal round. In 2019, he played in the IIHF World Under-18 Championships, where he posted a 2-2-0 record, .924 save percentage and a 3.54 goals-against average before falling to Team Sweden, the eventual champions, in the quarterfinals. He also represented the Czech Republic in the Under 17 World Hockey Challenge, posting an 0-2-0 record, .867 save percentage and a 4.32 goals-against average, losing to Russia, who won the tournament, in the quarterfinals.

