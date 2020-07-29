Reign Raise over $500,000 for Local Community in 2019-20

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, in conjunction with the Hope Reigns Foundation, announced today that the organization donated $500,701 to the local community over the course of the 2019-20 AHL season. The Reign's donations, combined with the other 30 teams in the American Hockey League, raised a total of more than 4.8 million dollars during the 2019-20 season. In five seasons as a member of the AHL, the Ontario Reign have donated over 2.9 million dollars to the Inland Empire community.

Throughout the 2019-20 season, the Reign held eight specialty jersey auctions, which totaled $167,850 donated. The auctions were highlighted by the Ontario Reign Gala, which raised more than $40,000 by auctioning off the team's warmup jerseys. First Responders Night and Pink in the Rink in February, as well as Hockey Fights Cancer Night in November, each raised more than $20,000 towards the overall total.

The Reign completed the second year of a two-year partnership with Lightspeed Academy, which saw the second half of a $60,000 donation that also included involvement with the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, held at Toyota Arena in January. Additionally, the Reign completed a $20,000 donation to the Ontario Fire Department, which help provide trauma kits to high schools throughout the City of Ontario. On top of the donation, the Ontario Fire Department conducted training for school staff administration on bleed control techniques.

New for the 2019-20 season was the Reign's participation in the Special Olympics Inland Empire Polar Plunge, as the Reign donated $5,000 to the program and hosted the Special Olympics floor hockey team at a home game on February 21. The Reign also made a $5,000 donation to the American Heart Association by purchasing 10 playground packs, which provided local schools with jump ropes, soccer balls, and additional equipment for aerobic activities.

In the community, the Reign continued a pledge to help grow the game of hockey throughout our region. The Reign held Youth Hockey Day in the Inland Empire on Monday, January 13, as Reign players visited practices with the Ontario Jr. Reign, Ontario Moose and Empire Hockey Club. On February 4, Reign players visited three schools in the Inland Empire to teach ball hockey to students, while instilling values such as leadership and teamwork that are synonymous with the game of hockey.

In total, the Hope Reigns Foundation made contributions to more than 400 organizations throughout the Inland Empire Community during the 2019-20 season.

The Hope Reigns Foundation is the official charitable foundation of the Ontario Reign. The mission of the Hope Reigns Foundation is to harness the passion and excitement that the Ontario Reign's dedicated fans have for the Reign and channel that to enhance the health, education, and recreational opportunities for youth and families within the Inland Empire. For more information on the Hope Reigns Foundation, including community initiatives, fundraisers, how to get involved, or to make a donation, visit ontarioreign.com/community.

