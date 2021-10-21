Redhaws Acquire Correa from Milkmen

To complete an earlier trade in which the RedHawks acquired catcher Manuel Boscan from the Milwaukee Milkmen for two players to be named later, Fargo-Moorhead has sent infielder Correlle Prime and catcher Dylan Kelly to Milwaukee and received catcher Christian Correa.

The RedHawks originally acquired Boscan from the Milkmen on March 25, 2021.

Correa, a 28-year-old from Coconut Creek, Fla., appeared in 83 games for Milwaukee in 2021. He slashed .282/.367/.466 for the Milkmen and hit 13 home runs while driving in 51 runs. Correa was dealt to Lexington of the Atlantic League on Sept. 15 and helped lead the Legends to their first ever Atlantic League Championship in October.

A seven-year professional, Correa played two seasons of American Association baseball for the Kansas City T-Bones in 2017 and 2019 before joining Milwaukee and leading the Milkmen to an AAPB title in 2020. Correa has been a part of championship-winning teams each of the last three seasons.

