December 28, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release

RedHawks Re-Sign Roehrich and Dykhoff







The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have re-signed two familiar faces to their pitching staff for the 2024 season. Righthanders Jake Dykhoff and Tristen Roehrich both inking deals to return after spending parts of last season with the RedHawks.

Jake Dykhoff originally signed with the RedHawks as a free agent out of the University of Minnesota-Crookston on May 16, 2023. In three seasons at the NCAA DII level, Dykhoff dominated with 272 strikeouts and just 50 walks in 208 innings pitched. He completed his college career with an overall record of 19-11 and a sparkling 3.50 ERA while averaging 11.8 strikeouts over nine innings.

Dykhoff had an outstanding first half of the season in the starting rotation for Fargo-Moorhead in 2023, being named to the American Association West All-Star team. He finished with a 4-4 record, 64 strikeouts, 32 walks, and a 5.60 ERA. Dykhoff appeared in and started 14 games.

A native of West Fargo, ND, Tristen Roehrich signed with Fargo-Moorhead on June 12 of last season following the close of his collegiate career with North Dakota State. He was released in late July and re-signed on August 17th for the remainder of the season. Roehrich appeared in 17 games for the RedHawks in his two stints with the club, finishing 0-1 on the year while making one start and recording one save over 31 innings, striking out 26 and walking 18 men.

The hard throwing righthander was 12-11 over four seasons with NDSU, striking out 187 batters in 188 innings. His best season with the Bison was 2022 when he posted a record of 5-2 with a 3.42 ERA, striking out 53 in 47 innings of work. Roehrich averaged over 10 k's per nine innings in college.

