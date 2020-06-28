RedHawks Players and Staff Test Negative for COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced Sunday that the preseason COVID-19 tests for all RedHawks players and coaches have come back negative. This includes all 26 players and five coaches/clubhouse staff.

"We are happy to report that all RedHawks players and coaches have tested negative," RedHawks interim manager Chris Coste said. "Now we can focus a little bit more on the baseball side of things like we all want, but we know that we still have to take precautions and do our part because this season has the potential to be the most exciting and highest level of play on the field that this league has ever seen and as good a team as the RedHawks can put together in any circumstance."

The negative tests are the first step for the RedHawks as the team prepares for the start of the 60-game American Association regular season July 3 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Both Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will play home games at Newman Outdoor Field this summer as the league is utilizing hub cities for teams that can't play home games at their own stadiums due to local restrictions.

"It's a relief," said infielder Correlle Prime. "With most cases being asymptomatic and us all coming from around the country, not knowing who anyone is surrounding themselves with and how much of a silent killer this virus really is, to come back all negative is cool. We can now focus on preparing ourselves properly while maintaining social distancing in the areas that we can, and the ballfield is a perfect place for it."

"We know we're not totally out of the woods yet," Coste said, "but at least now we can focus a little on some baseball and having an amazing 2020 season."

