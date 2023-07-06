RedHawks Drop Series Finale to Milkmen

FARGO, North Dakota - The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks were able to put 14 runners on base, but it was simply not enough as they fell to the Milwaukee Milkmen 15-1 on a fair Thursday evening at Newman Outdoor Field.

Milwaukee jumped ahead early, putting up seven runs in the first three innings, headlined by a three-run home run over the center field wall by Milkmen second baseman Bryan Torres. The RedHawks scratched back with a run of their own in the bottom of the third, as Evan Alexander tripled down the right field line to lead off the inning. In the ensuing at bat, Correlle Prime singled to left field to score the runner and make it a 7-1 game. Prime, who started on the mound for the RedHawks, left the game after three innings pitched, giving up seven runs (two earned) off seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

The Milkmen went on to score another eight runs over the next four innings, powered by two solo home runs contributed by Torres in the top of the fifth and outfielder Aaron Hill in the top seventh that brought the game to its final score.

With the loss, Fargo-Moorhead dropped the three-game series to the Milkmen and to a record of 27-20, falling three games back of the AAPB West Division lead. The RedHawks are back in action Friday, July 7, when they will welcome back the West Division leaders Kansas City Monarchs back to Newman Outdoor Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. with gates scheduled to open one hour earlier.

NOTABLE REDHAWKS

Evan Alexander (3-4: 3B, BB, R)

Correlle Prime (1-4: RBI)

Leo Pina (2-4: HBP)

