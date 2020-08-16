RedHawks Bats Come Alive to Clinch Series Sweep against Chicago

FARGO, N.D. - Six Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (15-23) batters had multiple hits, Leo Pina and Christian Ibarra each drove in three runs, and the F-M pitching staff was dialed in as the 'Hawks pounded the Chicago Dogs (17-21) 10-3 on Sunday afternoon to clinch a series sweep for the first time in the 2020 season.

With the game tied 2-2 midway through the fifth - thanks in large part to RedHawks starter Bradin Hagens' (1-3, 4.00 ERA) three-hit, two-run outing - the Fargo-Moorhead offense came to life, scoring four combined runs in the fifth and sixth to take a 6-3 lead. Joey Terdoslavich's two-run home run was the only scoring play allowed by Hagens in his seventh start of the year.

Fargo-Moorhead scored four runs in the eighth - including a two-run home run from Christian Ibarra, his second of the year - to put the game out of reach for the Dogs. Forrestt Allday also homered in the game for the RedHawks.

Ryan Williams (3-3, 4.07 ERA) picked up the win after limiting Chicago to one run on one hit in 4.0 innings of relief work this afternoon.

The RedHawks will have an off day on Monday before opening a three-game set with the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

