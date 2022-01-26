RedHawks Add Three More Pitchers for 2022

FARGO, N.D. â - With less than four months until the 2022 season opener, the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks add three more pitchers with the signings of RHP Alex DuBord, RHP Luke Lind and LHP Mitchell Lambson.

Alex DuBord (RHP), returns for his second season with the RedHawks and fourth season of professional baseball after spending his previous two pro seasons with the San Francisco Giants organization. The Fargo South graduate was drafted by San Francisco in the 10th Round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft out of Faulkner University (Montgomery, Ala.). In 2019, DuBord split the season between the Arizona Rookie League and the short-season Class-A Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. In 14 combined appearances (5 starts) in 2019, he went 2-2 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26.1 innings of work. He did not play in 2020.

DuBord committed to play for Neosho County Community College (Chanute, Kan.) while he was in high school at Fargo South. He also played for the Fargo American Legion Post 400 in the summers. In two seasons with the Panthers, DuBord went 11-3 with a 3.95 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86.0 innings pitched. He transferred to Faulkner University (Montgomery, Ala.) for the 2018 season and helped the Eagles to a 54-7 record and the No. 1 seed in the 2018 NAIA World Series. He went 7-1 with a 4.01 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 51.2 innings in 2018 for Faulkner.

In his first season with the RedHawks, DuBord went 3-1 with 11 saves in 37 games with a 1.73 ERA in 52.0 innings pitched and struck out 59 while only allowing 10 earned runs, 44 hits and 27 walks.

Luke Lind (RHP) rejoins the RedHawks for his fourth season of professional baseball and second in independent baseball after playing two seasons in the Los Angeles Angels farm system. He reached Advanced-A with the Inland Empire 66ers in 2019, his most recent professional season. He made 35 appearances in 2019 split between Inland Empire and the Single-A Burlington Bees, going 4-5 with a 3.16 ERA and 69 strikeouts to 25 walks in 57.0 innings pitched with a 1.333 WHIP. He made his pro debut on June 26, 2017 for the AZL Angels - game time temperature for his pro debut was 108 degrees in Tempe, Ariz. Over his two seasons with the Angels organization, Lind averaged 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. He missed the 2018 season with an oblique injury. He was released by the Angels organization one June 5, 2020.

The North Dakota State alumnus signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels on June 21, 2017 after playing four seasons for the Bison. He tied the NDSU single season strikeout record in 2017 as a senior with 92 punchouts in 82.2 innings pitched while going 5-4 with a 4.79 ERA and only 24 walks in 82.2 innings pitched. Lind threw two complete-game shutouts and tossed NDSU's first one-hitter since 2002 (Mike Peschel, another future RedHawks pitcher, threw that one) at South Dakota State on April 28. He held opponents to a .230 batting average over his collegiate career. He went 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in 13 appearances as a junior in 2016 and had a strikeout to walk ratio of 25 to 16 in 23.1 innings of work. In 2015, Lind appeared in six games out of the bullpen, throwing 9.1 innings on the mound with a 5.79 ERA.

Lind played high school baseball for Eden Prairie High School in the Twin Cities suburbs. He was a three-year starter and two-time letterwinner for the Eagles and helped them to a third-place finish at the 2012 MSHSL Class AAA State Baseball Tournament. He batted .350 with 13 home runs and drove in 26 runs in 46 games for the 2013 Eden Prairie American Legion team and was named the Fred Wannamaker Outstanding Tournament Player after helping his team to the Minnesota state championship.

Lind went 3-2 in 28 games for the RedHawks in 2021, and had one save. He struck out 45 batters 33.2 inning pitched and gave up 23 hits, 16 earned runs and nine walks with a 4.28 ERA,

Mitchell Lambson (LHP), returns to Newman Outdoor Field for 2022 after not playing in 2021. He last played for Winnipeg in 2020, where the Goldeyes played in Fargo for the shortened season.

A native of Tualatin, Ore., Lambson played at Arizona State University (Tempe, Ariz.) for three years and played one season with his brother, Mark, who was also a pitcher for the Sun Devils.

The 31-year-old lefty was originally signed by the Houston Astros in 2011 and played eight seasons with the Astros farm system, making his way up to the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks in 2014. After going between Houston and the Atlanta Braves Triple-A and Double-A teams, Lambson was assigned to the Milwaukee Brewers on March 3, 2016 and reported to the Colorado Spring Sox in the Pacific Coast League (Triple-A) where he threw in seven games (8.2 innings pitched) and went 2-0 with an ERA of 4.15, 11 strikeouts and five earned runs. He split the 2016 season with three teams within the Brewers farm system (Colorado Springs, Biloxi Shuckers and AZL Brewers).

Lambson joined the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2017 where he went 7-3 with one save and a 3.98 ERA in 39 games, 38 of them from the bullpen. He allowed 66 hits in 61.0 innings pitched, 12 walks, and five home runs and struck out 61 batters as the Goldeyes would go on to win the American Association Championship that year. He continued to play for the Goldeyes in three more seasons with splitting time in the Atlantic League, Mexican Winter League and the Dominican Winter League. In his last season with Winnipeg (2020), he went 4-4 in 12 starts with two saves in 74.2 innings pitched and allowed 91 hits, 40 earned runs and 14 walks with only one strikeout.

Lambson rejoins former teammate and Goldeyes pitcher, Kevin McGovern on the RedHawks pitching staff in 2022.

2022 RedHawks Roster (as of 1/26/22):

Alex DuBord (RHP)

Luke Lind (RHP)

Mitchell Lambson (LHP)

Ryan Flores (RHP)

Eliezer Alvarez (UTL)

Sam Dexter (INF),

Davis Feldman (RHP),

Leo Pina (INF),

Jordan George (UTL),

Kevin McGovern (LHP),

Nick Novak (INF),

Tyler Grauer (LHP),

Christian Correa (C)

Brendon Dadson (INF)

Brady Stover (LHP)

Jacob Bockelie (INF)

The 2022 American Association Season will start on Friday, May 13th with the RedHawks traveling north of the border to take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Shaw Park. After a three-game series in Winnipeg, the RedHawks head to Kansas City and Cleburne before heading home to take on the Milwaukee Milkmen at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday, May 24th at 6:30pm.

