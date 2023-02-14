Redbirds Announce Initial Promotional Schedule

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds today released its initial 2023 promotional schedule at memphisredbirds.com/promotions. This season's calendar features 10 postgame fireworks shows and 13 giveaways with more to be announced later.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary season, the Memphis Redbirds will have a select number of giveaways centered around the club's past players and events.

Postgame Fireworks Shows

Saturday, May 20

Saturday, May 27

Saturday, June 10

Saturday, July 1

Monday, July 3

Saturday, July 15

Saturday, July 29

Saturday, Aug. 5

Saturday, Aug. 19

Saturday, Sept. 2

Giveaways

Easter Basket

Sunday, April 9

1,000 fans, 12 and under

Celebrate Easter at AutoZone Park with special appearances by the Easter Bunny. The first 1,000 fans 12 and under will receive an Easter basket they can then use during the postgame Easter egg hunt on the field. Specialty ticket buyers can enjoy pregame brunch and catch on the field.

Memphis Redbirds Irish Flag Hat (Silky O'Sullivan's)

Thursday, April 20

2,000 Fans

Irish Heritage Night returns as Silky O'Sullivan's takes over AutoZone Park. Enjoy the dueling pianos, green beads and green beer and don't forget to get a picture on Silky's signature throne. The first 2,000 fans will receive a white Memphis Redbirds hat with the music note M logo filled as the Irish flag.

Short Sleeve Batting Practice Hoodie

Friday, April 21

1,500 Fans

The first 1,500 fans on Friday, April 21 will receive a short sleeve Memphis Redbirds hoodie similar to the ones the players wear during batting practice.

Mystery Wand | Wizards and Wands Day

Saturday, April 22

2,000 Fans

The world of magic has taken over AutoZone Park. Saturday, April 22 is Wizards and Wands Night. The first 2,000 fans will receive one of four magical wands created by masters in the field of wandlore and kept safe in individual wand boxes.

Mystery Autographed Photo Card | Take a Chance Day

Sunday, April 23

500 Fans

Sunday, April 23 is National Take a Chance Day. The first 500 fans will receive a mystery autographed photo card featuring Redbirds players, front office staff and more! Fans will also have the opportunity to test their luck on discounts in the Team Store and unique flavored concession items.

Memphis Redbirds Pillowcase | Halfway to Halloween

Saturday, May 6

1,000 Fans, 12 and Under

Remember the days when everyone used their pillowcase for trick-or-treating? The Redbirds are bringing it back. The first 1,000 fans 12 and under will receive a Memphis Redbirds pillowcase and all children can enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the ballpark. Be sure to sport your Halloween costume! Along with trick-or-treating, the Memphis Redbirds will be hosting costume contests during the game as well as a pregame parade on the field.

1998 Redbirds Jersey (Campbell Clinic)

Saturday, May 20

1,500 Fans

Celebrate 25 seasons of history with the original Memphis Redbirds jersey as worn by many greats including Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and more!

Bucket Hat

Thursday, May 25

1,500 Fans

The navy Redbirds bucket hat with red trim will keep your face and neck safe from the sun during the hot Memphis summer days.

Redbirds Beach Towel (Prairie Farms)

Saturday, May 27

1,500 Fans

Show your team spirit at the pool all summer long with a Memphis Redbirds beach towel.

Powder Blue Redbirds Jersey

Saturday, July 1

1,500 Fans

Powder Blue is no longer just for Sundays. The first 1,500 fans on Saturday, July 1 will receive a powder blue Redbirds replica jersey.

Redbirds Clear Backpack

Friday, July 14

1,000 Fans, 12 and Under

Get ready for the upcoming school year at Back-to-School Night. The first 1,000 fans, 12 and under, will receive a clear Redbirds backpack.

Redbirds Belt Bag

Saturday, July 29

1,500 Fans

Keep your phone, wallet and keys close with a Redbirds Belt Bag. With two exterior pockets, this black bag features the Redbirds logo and falls within the measurements of the AutoZone Park bag policy.

Memphis Chicks Jersey

Friday, Aug. 4

1,500 Fans

The blue Memphis Chicks jersey featuring the blue and red Memphis wordmark will go to the first 1,500 fans.

