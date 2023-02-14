WooSox Foundation to Bring Baseball Equipment to Elm Park Community School on Valentine's Day

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will commemorate the first anniversary of the creation of the "Tyler's Teammates" program at 2 p.m. on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14, at Elm Park Community School in Worcester. The initiative provides equipment and registration to local youngsters who may not otherwise have the funds to partake in organized Diamond Sports.

Staff members will help children sign up for Little League and will bring baseballs, gloves, and Wiffle Ball bats in the WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van, presented by Bank of America. WooSox mascots Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, and Roberto the Rocket will play Wiffle Ball games on the school playground with staff members and students.

On Valentine's Day last year, at Paxton Center School, the WooSox Foundation announced its partnership with the family of Tyler Trudell to establish the "Tyler's Teammates" program. The initiative honors the memory of the 13-year-old Paxton (MA) Little Leaguer who peacefully passed away in his sleep on May 13, 2021. Tyler's eighth grade classmates and teammates-with whom he played for eight years-were commemorated as ambassadors of the program with custom T-shirts and certificates.

Tyler's mother, Lynn Trudell, crafts and sells bracelets with her devoted friends, and these proceeds fund the program. In addition to being sold in Paxton at such locales as the Ten West Market at 10 West St. and online at ExercisingWell.com, the WooSox offer these bracelets for sale at Polar Park.

"All of us with the WooSox were deeply touched by Tyler Trudell's story," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "As we then got to know Tyler's mom, dad, and brothers, we became even more inspired to help this family help children throughout Central Massachusetts. Tyler's family has done the heavy lifting; we are simply gratified to help spread the word, the love, and the gloves."

Also at Elm Park on Tuesday, the WooSox will stock a food pantry that they helped create this past September in collaboration with the Juniper Outreach Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps combat food insecurity in Worcester Public Schools. Juniper's Executive Director, Julie McDonald, will help distribute the donated food supplies.

Earlier in the day, WooSox mascots will deliver valentines to senior citizens at the Sterling Senior Center and Worcester's St. Francis Adult Day Center.

Those seeking more information about the "Tyler's Teammates" program may visit WooSoxFoundation.org.

