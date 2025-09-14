Red Wolves Hold Strong in Portland, Earn Road Point

PORTLAND, Me. - Dominant defensive display earns Chattanooga a 1-1 draw on the road in what was a hostile environment.

The Red Wolves generated a couple of shots early on in Portland but could not find the target. The first shot on target would come in the 29th minute from forward Pedro Hernandez.

Chances were held to a minimum as only six shots were taken in the first half. Five of the six shots came from Chattanooga as the team was able to hold Portland to just one shot that was put off target. The Red Wolves continued to display dominance defensively as the team was very well organized making it difficult for Portland to get any look at goal.

The breakthrough for the league leaders would come in the 43rd minute after Yanis Lelin earned a penalty kick after being taken down inside the box. The Red Wolves did well to win the ball back near midfield and quickly transitioned on the counterattack. Omar Hernandez stepped up to take the penalty and slotted it home as he sent the Portland keeper the wrong way.

Nine minutes of extra time was added due to several stoppages in the first half. Chattanooga would see the first half through heading into halftime with a 1-0 lead on. The road.

Portland opened the second half scoring to bring the game level on terms at one in the 62nd minute.

Later on, in the half Aaron Lombardi did really well to redirect a half volley that was taken by a teammate on frame. Lombardi nearly scored forcing a quick reaction save out of the opposing sides keeper.

Chattanooga continued to build momentum after that opportunity. The team won a free kick just in front of midfield that was delivered into the box that once again forcing a save out of the keeper to earn a corner.

The Red Wolves like they've done all year continued to be a presence defensively. Portland generated eight second half shot attempts, but Jason Smith and the back line handled the pressure well. Smith came up with a big save in extra time in what would be the last kick of the game.

Chattanooga still sits in prime position to clinch and could look to do so in its upcoming fixtures.

The Red Wolves have yet another road test coming up with a matchup set with second place Spokane Velocity FC on Sunday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m. who the Red Wolves have already beaten this season.

Chattanooga will return to CHI Memorial Stadium to battle Union Omaha on September 27th. All games can be streamed on ESPN+.

