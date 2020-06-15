Red Wings to Host Dinner on the Diamond

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will host Dinner on the Diamond this weekend, an event that will allow fans to reserve a table and eat dinner on the field at Frontier Field. The event will take place Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13.

Tables cost $25 each for an hour and 15 minutes and that money will be credited towards the food and beverage tab. Each table must have at least two people but no more than six. Ten tables will be sold every half hour from 4:30-7:30pm. A total of 40 tables will be spread out on the warning track closest to the dugouts from foul pole to foul pole. Customers would park in the VIP Lot.

The Team Store will remain open until 9 p.m. both nights and the Red Wings will play the final game of the 2013 regular season, the last time the Wings clinched a playoff berth, on the videoboards.

Fans interested in reserving a table can do so now at RedWingsBaseball.com. (Direct links to Friday and Saturday).

Here is the available menu:

Fried Chicken Sandwich - $13.50

buttermilk battered and fried, tossed with tangy Country Sweet, topped with romaine slaw and house pickles. Served with fries.

Home Plate - $12.00

hamburger/cheeseburger/white hot/red hot plate

with mac salad and home fries, hot sauce, chili & onions.

Chicken Fingers - $10.00

four (4) breaded tenders served with fries.

choice of buffalo sauce or BBQ sauce.

Black Angus Burger - $12.00

half-pound burger served with fries.

Includes cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Trash Can - $6.00

all the flavors of a plate , in a cup!

Includes hot sauce, onions, & chili.

Beyond Burger - $14.00

4 oz. plant Based beyond burger served with fresh chips. Add lettuce, tomato, or onions

Red Osier Sandwich - $13.50

shaved red osier roast beef, dipped in au jus.

Served with fries.

Hot Dog - $4.00, with fries $7.50

red or white Zweigle's hot.

Chef's Weekly Specials:

Three (3) tacos served on white corn tortilla with chips

Chicken: mango braised chicken, roasted poblano & mango salsa - $12.50

Pork: chipotle smoked pork, grilled peach & sweet onion salsa, herbed crema, & lettuce - $12.50

Elote: grilled corn on the cob, chile, crema, & cotija cheese - $6.00

Drinks include a selection of beer, wine, and seltzer, along with Coca-Cola products and water.

Orders will be taken at the Homeplate concession stand on the third base concourse. Customers will report to their table until a text message is sent when their order is ready for pickup.

