Red Wings Team up with LiDestri Food and Drink, United Way of Greater Rochester

April 21, 2020 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are teaming up with one of their partners, LiDestri Food and Drink, for a unique collaboration. The Red Wings will sell bottles of hand sanitizer produced by LiDestri and their Recipe 21 brand.

People can purchase one gallon containers of sanitizer for $31 each and 375ml bottles for $5 each. Online preorders are available now using the Red Wings Team Store (RedWings.MiLBStore.com). Phone orders can also be placed on Wednesday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling 585-454-1001 ext. 3056 but online orders are encouraged.

"I'd like to thank Joe Ferrigno and Ricky Tatar from LiDestri Food and Drink for bringing this opportunity to us, our fans and our entire community," said Naomi Silver, Red Wings President/CEO/COO. "Joe worked for the Red Wings for many years before joining his family business at LiDestri and he will always be a part of our Red Wings Family."

All orders must be placed in advance with curbside pickup to begin Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Pickup will take place in the Frontier Field VIP Lot by calling 585-454-1001 ext. 3056 upon arrival and orders will be delivered to their car. Customers are required to remain in their vehicle with windows closed until delivery staff steps away for the safety of both the purchaser and Team Store staff.

The Red Wings also announced today they will be launching an initiative to benefit United Way of Greater Rochester and Rochester Area Community Foundation Community Crisis Fund that will aid in the response to the ongoing pandemic.

Said Silver, "We are so glad to be able to help the United Way in a small way as they devote their efforts to helping those in community who so desperately need it at this time."

Fans can buy a "Hope Has Wings" t-shirt for $20 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting United Way of Greater Rochester. Preorders can be placed online using the Red Wings Team Store (RedWings.MiLBStore.com) and shipped or picked up on April 30 or May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pickup customers are required to remain in their vehicle with windows closed until delivery staff steps away for the safety of both the purchaser and Team Store staff. The t-shirts are being produced by locally licensed vendor Tiny Fish Printing.

Red Wings branded facemasks will also be available online for the first time for $10 using the Red Wings Team Store (RedWings.MiLBStore.com). Pickup customers are required to remain in their vehicle with windows closed until delivery staff steps away for the safety of both the purchaser and Team Store staff.

