Red Wings Extend Fan Safety Netting to Both Berms

Extended fan safety netting at Frontier Field, home of the Rochester Red Wings

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have completed work to install new fan safety netting that extends from berm to berm.

The new netting uses state-of-the-art materials that provides a much better viewing experience and is safer for fans. The poles that previously were in place above each dugout to hold the netting in place have been eliminated with the new setup. Two poles in each berm now hold cables to keep the netting in place.

"With the recommendation of Major and Minor League Baseball in mind, the Red Wings have installed additional netting to protect those seats past each dugout," General Manager Dan Mason said. "Fan safety remains a priority with the Wings and the new netting will meet all recommendations from the Commissioner's Office. We worked with our partners at Monroe County to develop the best possible solution to MLB's request. The new netting will be similar to our current backstop which provides much better visibility than what we had prior to 2016. The new netting installation was completed yesterday and fans will have a chance to check it out in person at this week's Dinner on the Diamond events at Frontier Field."

The previous netting that was in place above both dugouts has been replaced. Prior to 2018, Major League Baseball recommended that netting at all levels be extended to the ends of each dugout to keep fans safe from batted balls, bats and other equipment leaving the playing field. The Red Wings completed work on this project in May, 2018. The original netting that was in place when Frontier Field was built was replaced before the 2016 season when Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball suggested fan safety netting be expanded to include all sections within 70 feet of home plate.

