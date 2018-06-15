Red Wings Continue Dominance of Pioneers, Win 4-3

GENEVA, N.Y. - The Geneva Red Wings broke their two game winless streak and won their third in a row against Elmira with a 4-3 victory Thursday evening. The Red Wings used a strong outing by starting pitcher Jack Collins (College of Charleston) and smart base running to come away with the victory.

Elmira would open the scoring early in the top of the first inning DH Liam Hibbits hit an RBI single to right field which scored SS Blaine Smith, giving the Pioneers a 1-0 lead. Geneva would answer in the bottom of the second inning when 3B Jesse Hall (LB Wallace College) hit a sacrifice bunt to score Langston Livingston (St. Joseph's (Pa.), tying the game at one run a piece.

Blaine Smith would hit a single in the top of the 5th, advance on a wild pitch , steal third, and finally score on an error, earning his second run of the game and giving Elmira back the lead 2-1. The Red Wings would answer right back when catcher Lane Powell (Alabama Southern) reached second on an error, and scored as Trustin Riley (Tampa U) grounded into a fielder's choice, tying the game at 2-2.

Geneva would take their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth when 1B Nick Labrasca (Youngstown State) got on base with a single and driven home by a Jesse Hall triple, giving the Wings a 3-2 lead. Riley would extend the Wing's lead as he hit an RBI single to score Hall.

Elmira would bring themselves within one in the seventh when Smith hit an RBI single to score Tanner Johnson. Elmira starting pitcher Mason Hazelwood's night would end after the sixth as he was replaced by 2nd baseman Mason Ruhlman. Hazelwood would finish giving up four runs on eight hits over six innings.

Red wings starting pitcher Jack Collins would innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, when he replaced by Joey Haas (U of Delaware). Haas would go through a scoreless eighth before being replaced by Trace Holder (Southern Alabama). Holder would retire the side on only eight pitches to earn his second save of the season.

Geneva (6-5) will be on the road until Tuesday June 19, when they return to McDonough Park to take on the Saugerties Stallions, first pitch at 7:05.

