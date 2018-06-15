First Place Rapids Return Home Tonight with New Team Member

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Rapids return home tonight in first place in the central division, and on a six game league win streak.

Ten games into their first year in operation, the Rapids lead the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in Home Runs (10), total runs (88), RBIs (70), and stolen bases (33). Defensively, the Rapids are the league leaders in ERA (2.74).

When the red hot Rapids take on the Oneonta Outlaws tonight at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Rapids will also have a surprise in store for those coming to tonight's game. Rapids General Manager Brandon Noble says the team will introduce a new team member that he expects will make a real "splash" with the fans. First pitch is 7:05.

After tonight's game, the Rapids hit the road again, returning Tuesday to face the second place Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.

See the team's Facebook page for videos leading up to tonight's big reveal.

