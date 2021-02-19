Red Wings Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

Former Red Wings catcher, Matthew LeCroy, has been named the 46th manager in club history, the Washington Nationals announced on Friday. LeCroy's staff will include pitching coach Michael Tejera, hitting coach Brian Daubach, athletic trainer Eric Montague, and strength and conditioning coach Mike Warren.

LeCroy, 45, who played 80 games with the Wings during the 2007 campaign, enters his 13th season in the Nationals system and his 10th as a minor league manager (first at the Triple-A level). The South Carolina native previously managed Double-A Harrisburg (2016-2019; 2012-2013) Single-A Potomac (2011) and Single-A Hagerstown (2009-2010) compiling a career managerial record of 614-641, while leading his clubs to three playoff appearances, including a spot in the Eastern League finals in 2013. He was slated to be the Nationals Minor League Quality Control Coordinator in 2020 prior to the cancellation of the season. The former Major League catcher also spent two seasons as Washington's Bullpen Coach (2014-15). The 50th overall pick in the 1997 draft played eight season in the Major Leagues with Minnesota (2000-2005; 2007) and Washington (2006). LeCroy will become the 17th person to manage the Wings full-time after previously playing for Rochester. The list include Toby Gardenhire, Andy Etchebarren, Jerry Narron, Johnny Oates, Frank Verdi, Joe Altobelli, Cal Ripken Sr., Ellis "Cot" Deal, Harry "The Hat" Walker, Johnny Keane, Pepper Martin, Estel Crabtree, Ray Blades, Tony Kaufmann, George "Specs" Toporcer and Billy Southworth. He currently resides in Belton, SC with his wife, Holly, and their five children: Isabella, Maggie, Noah, Max and Mabree.

Tejera, 44, enters his 11 season in the Nationals organization having previously served as pitching coach for Harrisburg (2018-2019) and the GCL Nationals (2011-2017). Harrisburg ranked in the top four of the Eastern League in Team ERA in both of Tejera's seasons. The Cuban native was set to be the pitching coach for Triple-A Fresno in 2020 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tejera was a sixth round pick of the Marlins in 1995 and spent parts of five seasons in the Major Leagues making a combined 111 appearances (27 starts) with Florida (1999; 2002-2004) and Texas (2004-2005). The southpaw made two appearances in the 2003 NLCS for the eventual World Series champion Marlins. Over the course of his minor league career, Tejera spent time in the International League with Indianapolis (2007), Pawtucket (2008) and Columbus (2009). He currently lives in Miami, FL with his wife Michelle and their two children.

Daubach, 49, embarks on his 11th season as a coach in the Nats chain. The former Major League first baseman will instruct the organization's Triple-A hitters for a sixth-consecutive season. Prior to this role, he managed five seasons in the organization, earning three first-place finishes. Daubach played in 661 MLB games over eight seasons for the Florida Marlins (1998), Boston Red Sox (1999-2002, 2004), Chicago White Sox (2003) and New York Mets (2005), and suited up for 1,235 additional minor league games during a 17-year playing career (1990-2006). He earned a World Series ring with the Red Sox in 2004. Daubach was selected by the Mets in the 17th round of the 1990 First Year Player Draft out of high school in Belleville, Illinois.

Montague embarks on his fourth Triple-A season after spending the previous four seasons (2014-17) with Double-A Harrisburg. The 2021 season will be his 23rd in professional baseball and his ninth season in the Nationals organization after 10 seasons at various levels of the Houston Astros' chain. Montague joined Washington's chain in 2013 with Single-A Potomac before joining Harrisburg the following season. He spent the 2011-12 seasons with Double-A Corpus Christi and prior to that, worked from 2004-10 with Salem and Lancaster, both Advanced-A affiliates of the Houston Astros. In 2003, Montague worked with Single-A Lexington after spending the 2002 campaign with Martinsville of the Rookie-Level Appalachian League. Prior to joining the Astros, he worked four seasons (1998-2001) in the Mets organization. Montague attended Mississippi State University, where he served as a student athletic trainer while earning his Bachelor of Science degree in fitness.

The Red Wings 2021 season begins on Tuesday, April 6 in Buffalo with the home opener slated for April 13 against Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

