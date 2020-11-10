Red Wings and Twins Affiliation Will Not be Renewed

Today the Rochester Red Wings were informed by the Minnesota Twins that their long term affiliation has most likely come to an end. The Twins and Red Wings became affiliated in September of 2002 and were together for 17 seasons. They were slated to be partners in 2020 but the season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Red Wings hope to hear from Major League Baseball regarding a new affiliate at some point in the next few weeks.

The Red Wings made the postseason two times during the Twins era. In 2006, manager Stan Cliburn led the Red Wings to the Governors' Cup Finals before losing the series 3-2 to the Toledo Mud Hens. In 2013, the Red Wings, led by manager Gene Glynn, captured a playoff spot on the last day of the regular season before losing the semifinals series 3-2 to Pawtucket.

The Wings hosted many future Major Leaguers during the Twins era including Justin Morneau, Joe Mauer, Francisco Liriano, Byron Buxton and Jose Berrios to name just a few. The Red Wings captured some notable International League awards during the course of the Twins era as well. Chris Colabello won the International League Most Valuable Player in 2013. In 2007 Kevin Slowey captured the International League Pitcher of the Year. Four different Red Wings won the International League Rookie of the Year including Jason Kubel (2004), Francisco Liriano (2005), Randy Ruiz (2008) and Chris Colabello (2013).

"Our relationship with the Twins has been a good one. Dave St. Peter (Twins President/ CEO) , in his call to inform me, stressed the deep appreciation the Twins have had for our relationship, and gratitude for our partnership. We will always have fond memories of our time spent as a Twins affiliate, but it's exciting to contemplate the future in this new era of Red Wings Baseball," said Red Wings President/CEO/COO Naomi Silver.

