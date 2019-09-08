Red Sox Season Ends with 6-3 Loss

WILMINGTON, Delaware - The Salem Red Sox season drew to a close with a 6-3 loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks in Game Five of the Carolina League North Division Championship Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium.

How it Happened

* Wilmington delivered a solo shot in the third and two-run bomb in the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead.

* Keith Curcio and Kole Cottam knocked consecutive doubles in the sixth inning to break up the shutout and cut the lead 3-1.

* The Blue Rocks re-claimed the difference 4-1 with an RBI double by Michael Gigliotti in the seventh.

* Salem rallied the bases loaded in the eighth with walks from Victor Acosta, Kole Cottam and Triston Casas. Tyler Esplin reached safely as Wilmington botched a fielder's choice to cut the lead in half. Jerry Downs knocked a pinch-hit single and the Sox pulled within one run, 4-3.

* Once again, Wilmington rallied with an RBI single and sacrifice bunt to push away 6-3 in the bottom of the frame.

* Salem rallied in the ninth, Acosta, Cottam and Casas all connected for singles to load the bases before Wilmington drew the final out to advance to the Mills Cup Championship.

Standout Sox

* Keith Curcio: 2-for-5, R, 2B

* Kole Cottam: 2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B

* Jerry Downs: 1-for-1, RBI

