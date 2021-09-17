Red Sox Lose Two Straight, Tied with Wood Ducks for Second Place in Low-A East

September 17, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, VA - The Red Sox fell short in extra innings in their 6-2 loss on Thursday night. The 10-inning battle was won by the Delmarva Shorebirds after a four run 10th inning behind the bat of Billy Cook.

The Shorebirds scored first on a Mishael Deson sacrifice fly to right field scoring Angel Maita to give Delmarva a 1-0 advantage. The Sox responded with a pair in the bottom of the second inning on a Brainer Bonaci double to center scoring Nick Decker and Ceddanne Rafaela.

The Sox held on to the one run advantage until the seventh when Collin Burns hit a two out single scoring John Rhodes, evening the score at two. The Red Sox failed to respond in the next couple of innings continuing their scoring drought.

The game ventured to the 10th frame in a 2-2 stalemate with the Red Sox hitless since the second inning. In the top of the 10th Billy Cook gave Delmarva the lead on his fifth homer of the season, a three-run shot to right field.

Delmarva would add one more run courtesy of a Connor Pavalony RBI single to left field scoring John Rhodes to make it 6-2. Salem would post a zero in the bottom half of the inning and ultimately fall 6-2.

The two squads continue their six-game series Friday night for game four. The Red Sox are now tied for second in the Low-A East, 11 games back of the Charleston Riverdogs.

First pitch: 7:07 PM

Time of game: 2:58

Attendance: 2,441

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

