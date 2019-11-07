Red Sox for Soldiers

The Roanoke Buffalo Wild Wings and the Salem Red Sox in conjunction with iHeart radio station, Steve FM are joining forces again this upcoming holiday season to help and spread cheer to the area's in-need veterans with ARCH supported, Trust House.

Many of our local veterans find themselves homeless or in need of assistance. Trust House does a remarkable job finding housing and providing therapeutic case management for these men and women through ARCH.

During the holidays, these same veterans are often overlooked during the bustle of the season.

That is why the area's Buffalo Wild Wings, The Salem Red Sox and Steve FM are asking for specific item donations so that these brave veterans are shown appreciation and gratitude this Christmas.

Trust House has provided a list of the most needed items, and donation boxes can be found at all area Buffalo Wild Wings which include the Roanoke, Lynchburg and Blacksburg locations. Donation boxes can also be found at the front offices of the Salem Red Sox as well at ARCH's offices.

The campaign will commence on Veteran's Day, November 11 and will culminate on December 12. On that day, employees, representatives of all sponsored parties will gather at the Starkey Road Buffalo Wild Wings for a "Stuff the Stocking" party.

Last year the community came together and donated enough items on the list to fill the stockings to the top! We hope we can generate the goodwill and generosity of our community and fill them again!

Over 100 red stockings are being donated by the Salem Red Sox and will be used as a gift bag in which the donated items will be placed.

After the stockings are stuffed, they will be given into the care of ARCH and they will see that they are distributed to the veterans before the holiday.

Of course, monetary donations are also welcome and can be made directly at their web site at https://archservices.org/donate.html.

We invite businesses, clubs, schools and civic organizations to take up the cause and make item donations from the list provided.

Let's give our local in-need veterans the holiday they truly deserve.

