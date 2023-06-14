Red-Hot Grizzlies Handle 66ers 6-1 In First-Ever Meeting At Chukchansi Park

Fresno, CA - In their first-ever meeting at Chukchansi Park, the Fresno Grizzlies (31-27) snarled past the Inland Empire 66ers (28-27) 6-1 Tuesday night. Fresno extended their winning streak to a season-high five games and have won eight of their last nine overall. The Grizzlies ended their five-game span of one-run victories and improved to 10-3 at home against the California League South Division.

Fresno southpaw Caleb Franzen (2-1) earned the decision after tying his career-high with six innings of work. Franzen allowed one run (RBI triple) on three hits and a walk while striking out six. He retired the final 12 batters he faced. Davis Palermo yielded a hold after a 1-2-3 seventh and Felix Ramires secured two scoreless frames, punching out three. The trio of arms retired 20 of the 21 batters to end the contest, but faced the minimum (double play).

The Grizzlies offense rallied behind the pitching with six unanswered runs on 10 hits, their third consecutive game with that number. Fresno scored two runs in the fourth, one in the sixth and another three in the seventh. Jamari Baylor stayed hot at the dish, crushing a double to left-center, plating Andy Perez. Baylor waltzed home on a Skyler Messinger RBI single. Messinger supplied his second RBI single in the sixth, scoring Baylor again. In the seventh, Ryan Ritter rocked a three-run round-tripper to right-center, his 14th of the year. It was Ritter's first three-run homer of the season.

The Grizzlies have now won the opening game against the 66ers in all three of their all-time series matchups. The clubs are back in action Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Ryan Ritter (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 2B Jamari Baylor (1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- DH Skyler Messinger (3-4, 2 RBI)

- 3B Andy Perez (2-4, 2 R)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)=

- RF Mike Peabody (1-3, 3B, RBI)

- 2B Jeremy Arocho (1-3, 2 SB)

- LHP Leonard Garcia (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

On Deck:

66ers

(Home) Inland Empire RHP Walbert Urena (0-2, 9.64) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (0-1, 12.27) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Jamari Baylor and Ryan Ritter turned an unreal double play in the eighth. Baylor flipped the ball with his glove to Ritter, who used a bare hand to toss the ball to first.

Time of the game was 1 hour and 57 minutes (3 minutes away from the fastest game this season).

