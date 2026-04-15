RECAP: Pacific FC vs FC Supra Du Québec: April 11, 2026

Published on April 15, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







A historic start Go behind the scenes of FC Supra's first ever win. Up next: Supra's inaugural home opener, April 19.

Tickets: https://cplsoccer.com/fcsupra/tickets

@OneSoccer --- Un début historique

Dans les coulisses de la toute première victoire du FC Supra. Prochaine étape : le match d'ouverture à domicile, le 19 avril.

Billets: https://cplsoccer.com/fcsupra/tickets --







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.