RECAP: Pacific FC vs FC Supra Du Québec: April 11, 2026
Published on April 15, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
A historic start Go behind the scenes of FC Supra's first ever win. Up next: Supra's inaugural home opener, April 19.
Tickets: https://cplsoccer.com/fcsupra/tickets
@OneSoccer --- Un début historique
Dans les coulisses de la toute première victoire du FC Supra. Prochaine étape : le match d'ouverture à domicile, le 19 avril.
Billets: https://cplsoccer.com/fcsupra/tickets --
Check out the FC Supra du Quebec Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from April 15, 2026
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