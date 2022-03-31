Rebandt Returns to Lead Pit Spitters

March 31, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced today that manager Josh Rebandt will return to lead the team for his fourth season.

"Josh has a proven track record of scouting great college talent and developing those players. His history, since becoming the team's manager, is unparalleled," said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "In addition to finding quality talent to compete on the field, Josh has the ability to find players that are a fit off the field as well. His players understand what it means to play here. They love interacting with the fans and have a great respect for the Northern Michigan community."

In Rebandt's time as Traverse City's manager, he has compiled a 136-59 record and won league titles in 2019 and 2021. In 2020, the team, and the Northwoods League, played in regional pods an

There have been five former Pit Spitters selected in the Major League draft and two signed as free agents. Rebandt has also managed two Northwoods Pitcher of the Year award winners, Andrew Hoffmann (2019) and Cam Schuelke (2021).

"Every summer I have more reasons to be excited about the upcoming season. The Traverse City community has really embraced us and our guys love playing at Turtle Creek Stadium," said Rebandt. "It feels like home and that is why we can get so many returning players each season. We are continuing to do our best as a coaching staff to put an exciting roster on the field for the community to be proud of as they strive to reach the professional ranks. Something special is happening here and I'm grateful to be a part of this organization."

Rebandt isn't the only familiar face on the staff. Bench Coach Todd Reid returns for his fourth year as well. Reid brings a wealth of experience with more than 500 career wins and is the all-time winningest coach at both Eastern Nazarene and Olivet Nazarene University. He was named Conference Coach of Year in 2004 and 2016 and has coached dozens of players that have gone on to play professionally.

Joining the staff this year are Pitching Coach Tucker Waddups and Hitting Coach Casey Wila.

Waddups currently serves as the Pitching Coach at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Ohio. The Taylor University graduate is no stranger to the league as he served in the same role with the Kokomo Jackrabbits in 2021.

Wila may be a familiar name to some, as he served as the Hitting Coach for the Great Lakes Resorters during the 2020 season. The Resorters were a one-year team that played at Turtle Creek Stadium during the 2020 Michigan Pod season. Wila currently serves as an Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator at his alma mater, Aquinas College.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. Season ticket packages are on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released at a later date. A 2022 schedule is attached and for more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 31, 2022

Rebandt Returns to Lead Pit Spitters - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.