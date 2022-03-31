Dock Spiders Announce Full Promotional Calendar

FOND DU LAC, WI - The 2022 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders promotional schedule has something for everyone! The home slate features 14 giveaway items, Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, and gameday themes. Earlier this week, the club announced all 14 giveaway dates and daily specials. Without further ado, see below for the 2022 promotional schedule in its entirety!

MAY

Monday, May 30 - Opening Day & Memorial Day: All fans will receive a 2022 Magnet Schedule presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

JUNE

Saturday, June 4 - Star Wars Night: The Force awakens after almost three years away from the ballpark. Players and coaches will take the field in brand new Chewbacca-themed Star Wars jerseys! These jerseys will be available via auction and will benefit a local charity.

Sunday, June 5 - Comic Book Heroes Day & Dock Spiders Socks Giveaway: Sometimes you can meet your heroes! Your favorite comic book characters will be on-hand for photos and meet and greet opportunities. Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a pair of Dock Spiders socks courtesy of Brew Pub Pizza.

Wednesday, June 8 - Scout Night & Minions Appearance: Give your troop an experience they will never forget! Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are invited to participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track and are encouraged to wear their vest, uniform, and bring a troop banner. Scout Night packages include a one-of-a-kind Dock Spiders patch, along with Spider Bucks to spend at the ballpark during the game. Plus, the Minions will make a special appearance!

Thursday, June 9 - I-41 Showdown presented by Aquire Restoration: The Dock Spiders will host the Green Bay Rockers in the inaugural I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The rivalry game will mark the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium.

Monday, June 13 - Young Professionals of Fond du Lac Monday Mixer: YPF Members will enjoy a unique networking event at the ballpark! YPF is a program of Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

Tuesday, June 14 - Military Appreciation Night: The Dock Spiders will honor our nation's miliary by celebrating the 247th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army. All active and retired military personnel will receive a complimentary ticket for the night's game.

Wednesday, June 15 - Fang and Whiffer Appearance: The loveable mascots from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will entertain fans of all ages!

Friday, June 17 - Down Syndrome Acceptance Night & Post-Game Fireworks: The Dock Spiders will celebrate Down Syndrome Acceptance with a themed Weaver bobblehead giveaway for the first 500 fans courtesy of Real Sportscards. Plus, all fans can enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Kwik Trip.

Monday, June 20 - Bark in the Park Night: Bring your good doggo out for Bark in the Park! A dedicated seating area will be set aside for canines and their owners for the game. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations are admitted for free courtesy of Veterinary Village of Lomira.

Sunday, June 26 - Dock Spiders Adjustable Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive the stylish annual fan favorite hat presented by Summit Automotive.

Tuesday, June 28 - Teacher Appreciation Night: Teachers, this is your night! Time to relax at the ballpark after a long school year. All teachers will receive $1 tickets for the night's game.

Wednesday, June 29 - Girls Night Out & Live Music: In addition to our 'Bang For Your Buck' specials, ladies can plan on additional ticket and drink offers at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors. Plus, all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the game!

Thursday, June 30 - Envision Greater Fond du Lac Members Night & Sunglasses Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a pair of sunglasses courtesy of Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

JULY

Friday, July 1 - Post-Game Fireworks: Stick around after the game and kick off the holiday weekend with the area's favorite fireworks show presented by MICHELS Corporation!

Saturday, July 2 - Player Card Set Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a Dock Spiders pack of baseball cards courtesy of Real Sportscards.

Monday, July 4 - Independence Day & Drawstring Bag Giveaway: Our 4:05 p.m. start time will allow you to enjoy the game and still attend your other favorite 4th of July festivities. Plus, all fans in attendance will receive a drawstring bag courtesy of MLB Network.

Saturday, July 9 - Dock Spiders Socks Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a pair of Dock Spiders socks courtesy of Silica For Your Home.

Sunday, July 10 - ACW Wrestling Day: An appearance by WWE Superstar Hornswoggle, meet and greet opportunities, and post-game wrestling matches will come at you from the top rope!

Tuesday, July 12 - Wisconsin Night: UWon't want to miss this night to celebrate the Badgers!

Friday, July 15 - Pint Glass Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks: The first 500 adults 21 and over will receive a Dock Spiders pint glass courtesy of Bud Light. Plus, all fans can enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

Sunday, July 17 - Braelon Allen Charity Softball Game: Fond du Lac native Braelon Allen hosts a softball game that combines past and present generations of Wisconsin athletes into one fun afternoon for charity.

Thursday, July 21 - Medical Professionals Night & Shoelaces Giveaway: The community will offer a giant 'Thank You' to area medical professionals with a $1 ticket special. Additionally, the first 500 fans will receive a pair of Dock Spiders shoelaces courtesy of 99.5 WPKR.

Friday, July 22 - Wizardry Night & Post-Game Fireworks: We don't have Quidditch, but we have baseball! This always popular theme night will conclude with a magical fireworks show presented by Fox Communities Credit Union.

Saturday, July 23 - Arañas de Muelle Night & Drawstring Bag Giveaway: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Arañas de Muelle. Players and coaches will wear special alternate jerseys and hats. The hats will be available for purchase in the Team Store and the jerseys will be available via auction to benefit a local charity. Plus, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive an Arañas de Muelle drawstring bag courtesy of Moraine Park Technical College.

Sunday, July 24 - Princess Day & Andrew Bullock Bobblehead Giveaway: Some of your favorite princess characters will be available for meet and greet opportunities! Plus, the first 500 fans at the ballpark will receive an Andrew Bullock bobblehead courtesy of Fleet Farm.

Monday, July 25 - Emergency Services Night with Paw Patrol - The Dock Spiders will honor area police officers, fire fighters, and first responders with a $1 ticket offer. Plus, Paw Patrol will make a special appearance!

Saturday, July 30 - Andrew Bullock T-Shirt Giveaway: Wrap up 'Andrew Bullock Appreciation Week' with a t-shirt giveaway for the 500 fans courtesy of Horicon Bank! Plus, a special guest may make an appearance!

AUGUST

Monday, August 1 - Season Ticket Holder & Host Family Appreciation Night: The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to Season Ticket Holders & Host Families for their support throughout the season.

Wednesday, August 3 - Weaver's Birthday Party: Celebrate our loveable mascot's birthday with all his mascot friends from around the area!

Friday, August 5 - Heart Healthy Weaver Bobblehead Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Hearth Healthy Weaver bobblehead courtesy of SSM Health. Plus, all fans can enjoy post-game fireworks presented by the Fond du Lac Area Women's Fund.

Saturday, August 13 - Fan Appreciation Night: The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to fans with some surprises for the final home game of the regular season.

Earlier this week, the Dock Spiders unveiled their season-long daily specials. They also are listed below in their entirety.

PROMOTIONS FOR DAYS OF THE WEEK:

MONDAY: Miller Mondays presented by Miller - With each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

TUESDAY: Bang For Your Buck presented by Brew Pub Pizza - Enjoy hot dogs, Brew Pub Pizza slices, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

WEDNESDAY: Bang For Your Buck presented by Brew Pub Pizza - Enjoy hot dogs, Brew Pub Pizza slices, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

THURSDAY: Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage with 99.5 WPKR - Everyone may enjoy Sheboygan brats for $3 and fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16 oz. craft beer for $3 during Thursday home games this season.

FRIDAY: Fireworks Fridays presented by Kwik Trip on June 17, MICHELS Corporation on July 1, Fond du Lac Credit Union on July 15, Fox Communities Credit Union on July 22, and the Fond du Lac Area Women's Fund on August 5 - The popular post-game fireworks show will follow each Friday home game this season!

SATURDAY: Kids Run the Bases presented by A&W - All kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

SUNDAY: Autograph Sundays presented by Fox Communities Credit Union - Stay after the game to collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders players, coaches, and Weaver!

The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. In five seasons as part of the Northwoods League, the Dock Spiders have made the playoffs three times and have won two league championships. A total of twenty former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams. Ticket packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com. The on-sale date for individual game tickets will be announced soon.

