Reading Fightin Phils Unveil Home Game Times for 2025

October 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to share their home game times for the upcoming 2025 season, in addition to road dates and opponents for next year. This upcoming season will be the 75th Anniversary of America's Classic Ballpark.

The Fightin Phils open the 2025 season at home for the first time since 2022. They will welcome the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Friday, April 4 at 6:45 p.m. Both April Saturday games on Apr. 5 and Apr. 19 will be 5:15 p.m. start times, with the remaining Saturday games from May through the end of the season in September slated for 6:45 p.m. first pitches.

Sunday games will begin at 5:15 p.m. this season with a few exceptions. The first Sunday home game of the season on Apr. 6 will begin at 3:15 p.m., while Sunday Apr. 20, Easter Sunday, will begin at 1:15 p.m. Additionally, the final game of the season on Sunday, Sept. 14 will also begin at 1:15 p.m.

Weeknight home games from Apr. 4 through May 30, along with August 26 through Sept. 12, will be slated for 6:45 p.m. first pitches. From June 10 through August 15, weekday night games will begin at 7 p.m. There are multiple weekday day games in 2025 which are: May 13 vs New Hampshire (12 p.m.), May 14 vs New Hampshire (11 a.m.), May 27 vs Erie (11 a.m.), July 22 vs Binghamton (12 p.m.) and Sept. 9 vs Somerset (11 a.m.).

Reading's first road trip of the season is set from Apr. 8 through 13 at the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. The road schedule concludes from Sept. 2 through 7 at the Hartford Yard Goats, the Colorado Rockies Double-A affiliate. The remaining road trips in 2025 take the Fightin Phils to Portland, Binghamton, Harrisburg, Richmond, Bowie, New Hampshire and Altoona.

