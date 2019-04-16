Rays' Prospect Moran Added to Washington Rotation

April 16, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today the signing of RHP Spencer Moran for the 2019 season.

The 6'6 right handed pitcher was selected in the 11th round out of Mountain View High School in 2012 by the Tampa Bay Rays. Coming out of high school Moran was rated the fourth best player in the state of Arizona and committed to play collegiately at the University of Utah. After 4 seasons with the Rays' affiliates, Moran transitioned to the Chicago White Sox where he made starts at both Great Falls and Kannapolis.

Professionally Moran has made 39 career starts and holds a 15-9 record. In his 254.2 innings thrown he has struck out 194 batters and sports an impressive 3.57 ERA. Last season with the White Sox Spencer set career highs at the age of 22 in a multitude of categories including starts (13), innings pitched (66) and strikeouts (56).

"We were in an interesting spot this year losing some of the top arms in our rotation. Spencer was recommended our way and we are happy he chose Washington over others," said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "I was really impressed by the self awareness Spencer carries about his pitching and mentality on the mound. He clearly has the tools, makeup and size that affiliated clubs covet in starters. We believe there's still a lot of upside to Spencer's development by lengthening his outings and putting more responsibility on his plate," Buccilli stated.

The East Division Champions return to the field as they open the season Thursday, May 9 at River City, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 17 at Wild Things Park.

