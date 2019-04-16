Grizzlies Announce Tickets to Benefit Notre Dame Cathedral

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announced Tuesday that all proceeds from special ticket purchases made by Easter Sunday (April 21) for the Grizzlies' Bastille Day game on July 14 will benefit rebuilding efforts at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris.

Fans can purchase two field box seats for $25 HERE and entering the code "PARIS" when prompted; 100 percent of their purchases will be donated prior to the Grizzlies' 6:05 p.m. CT game on Bastille Day (July 14).

Notre-Dame was significantly damaged by a fire Monday in Paris.

Grizzlies managing partner Rich Sauget Sr., a descendant of French immigrants and 1966 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, felt strongly that the Grizzlies should try to pitch in.

"St. Louis, Sauget and Cahokia have long traditions of French and Catholic connections and influences," Sauget said. "I personally have those same ties to France and to the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, which I've visited multiple times. I've made efforts to include my and the area's French heritage in our Bastille Day celebrations with the Grizzlies for years, and I'm glad we can do our small part in restoring the beautiful Cathedral of Notre-Dame."

Special ticket purchases will remain open until 11:30 p.m. Easter Sunday. For more information, fans can call the Grizzlies' office at (618) 337-3000.

