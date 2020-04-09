Rays Host Jersey Auction for ECHL Player Relief Fund

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced Thursday that in support of the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players Association (PHPA), they will be hosting an auction for their game-worn navy jerseys from the 2019-20 season on the Handbid app. 100% of proceeds raised from this auction will be donated to the ECHL Player Relief Fund.

As announced on April 1, the relief fund has been created to assist ECHL players and their families suffering financial hardship following the sudden and unexpected cancelation of the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Stingrays Principal Owner Todd Halloran has pledged to match all proceeds raised from the jersey auction by a two-to-one ratio. For every dollar raised, Halloran will personally contribute two dollars to the player relief fund.

"There are so many people, organizations, businesses and healthcare providers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is important that those who are able, try to help whatever cause is most important to them in this challenging time," said Halloran. "Although just one small group among many, our ECHL players had their employment cut short and their ability to augment their earnings has been negatively impacted by uncertainty and the general economic contraction in our country. The ECHL Player Relief Fund will be very helpful for those players and families most impacted by this pandemic."

Although the Players Bargaining Agreement prevents ownership, fans, booster clubs and others from providing funds directly to Stingrays players, contributions to ECHL Player Relief Fund - including those raised through the Stingrays jersey auction - will be used to help all those ECHL players that are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The navy jersey auction will be open from 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

