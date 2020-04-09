Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year award for 2019-20.

The Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Parker Milner of South Carolina finished second, followed by Toledo's Billy Christopoulos, Logan Thompson of South Carolina and Florida's Ken Appleby.

Sholl, who finished second in Goaltender of the Year voting last season, was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week. He went 28-8-5 with five shutouts in 41 appearances for the Steelheads, leading the league in wins and ranking second in shutouts. He led the league with a 2.14 goals-against average and 2,465 minutes played while he was tied for second with 1,070 saves.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Texas, Sholl has appeared in 99 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack posting an overall record of 68-20-9 with 12 shutouts, a 2.07 goals-against average and a save percentage of .930.

Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award Winners

2019-20 Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

2018-19 Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays

2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces

2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters

2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers

2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs

1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard

1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees

