Rayane Yesli Is Heading to the East Coast

January 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







Halifax has their number one

Standout Canadian goalkeeper Rayane Yesli joins the Wanderers ahead of the 2025 #CanPL season!

OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.