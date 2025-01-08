Rayane Yesli Is Heading to the East Coast
January 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Halifax has their number one
Standout Canadian goalkeeper Rayane Yesli joins the Wanderers ahead of the 2025 #CanPL season!
