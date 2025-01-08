Forge FC Sign 2024 Canadian Premier League Players' Player of the Year Brian Wright

January 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC announced on Wednesday the signing of Canadian striker Brian Wright.

The 29-year-old forward, who was named the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Players' Player of the Year, joins Forge following a pair of standout seasons with local rival York United FC.

Wright has made a lasting impact over four seasons in the CPL. In the past two seasons alone, he amassed 54 appearances for York United, netting 11 goals, providing eight assists, earning league-wide recognition as a player of exceptional quality and leadership. Prior to his time at York, Wright played two seasons with Atlético Ottawa in 2021 and 2022, scoring 14 goals and registering three assists in 53 matches. He played a significant role in Ottawa's most successful season in club history, which saw the side win the regular season title and reach the CPL Final for the first time in its history.

"Brian is an accomplished striker who has consistently delivered at the highest level in the CPL. His physicality, technical ability, and leadership qualities align with the culture we have built here at Forge," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Sporting Director & Head Coach, Forge FC. "He's a proven winner, and we are excited to add his experience and skill to our squad as we aim to build on our successes."

Before establishing himself in the CPL, Wright, a native of Toronto, honed his craft in the United States. A standout at the University of Vermont, he became the program's second all-time leading scorer with 39 goals in 66 starts. Wright's collegiate success led to his selection as the 20th overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, by the New England Revolution.

During his tenure with the Revolution (2017-2019), Wright made 18 appearances following his debut in a US Open Cup win over the Rochester Rhinos and tallied two goals. He also gained experience in the USL Championship, including a loan stint with Tulsa Roughnecks and a subsequent loan to Birmingham Legion, where he scored nine goals and contributed five assists over two seasons before joining the CPL in 2021.

