Rankin with the Longest Run of 2025 I CFL

July 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Justin Rankin bursts through the defence for a 74 yard touchdown run which is the longest rushing play of 2025.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 6, 2025

Roughriders Re-Sign OL Nick Jones - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.