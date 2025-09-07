Rankin Spins off Defenders for An Electric Touchdown! I CFL

Published on September 6, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Justin Rankin leaves defenders in the dust! His second TD of the game comes after a filthy spin move to shake off a Calgary defender and take it all the way to the house!







