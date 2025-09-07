Rankin Spins off Defenders for An Electric Touchdown! I CFL
Published on September 6, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Justin Rankin leaves defenders in the dust! His second TD of the game comes after a filthy spin move to shake off a Calgary defender and take it all the way to the house!
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from September 6, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Elks Stories
- Elks Sign Defensive Lineman Jordan Williams
- Elks Agree to Terms with National Offensive Lineman Carter O'Donnell
- Elks Agree to Terms with National Offensive Lineman Carter O'Donnell
- Elks Sign 2025 Global Draft Pick Richard Jibunor
- All-CFL Punter Jake Julien Returns to the Green and Gold