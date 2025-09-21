Rankin Explodes for a 72 Yard TD Strike! I CFL

Published on September 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Justin Rankin breaks through the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' defence with an explosive 72-yard touchdown in the first quarter.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.