Rangers Recall 13 from Wolf Pack

May 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled 13 players from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

The club recalled seven forwards, five defensemen, and one goaltender from Hartford.

Forwards: Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Jake Leschyshyn, Brennan Othmann, Tyler Pitlick, and Adam Sýkora

Defensemen: Ben Harpur, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, Matthew Robertson, and Brandon Scanlin

Goaltender: Dylan Garand

Belzile, 32, led the Wolf Pack with 50 points (19 g, 31 a) in 61 games in his first season with the club. The native of St. Eloi, QC, also notched the first Calder Cup Playoff overtime goal of his career on April 27 th at Charlotte, helping the Wolf Pack to a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2 against the Checkers.

Berard, 21, led the Wolf Pack in goals with 25 as a rookie. He finished tied for third on the club in points with 48 (25 g, 23 a) and finished second in the AHL in goals by a rookie. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, Berard finished tied for the team lead in points with six (1 g, 5 a). His five assists during the postseason led the club in that category.

Blidh, 29, appeared in 64 games during his first full season with the Wolf Pack. The veteran forward recorded 17 points (7 g, 10 a) during the regular season. During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Blidh recorded two goals in ten games. He recorded the game-winning goal in the Wolf Pack's Game 1 victory over the Providence Bruins on May 1 st .

Leschyshyn, 25, recorded 19 points (8 g, 11 a) in 47 regular season games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Raleigh, NC, led the Wolf Pack in goals during the Calder Cup Playoffs with five in ten games.

Othmann, 21, appeared in 67 games as a rookie North American pro with the Wolf Pack, scoring 49 points (21 g, 28 a). The native of Scarborough, ON, finished second on the Wolf Pack in points and goals as a rookie. He tacked on five points (1 g, 4 a) in ten Calder Cup Playoff games this spring.

Pitlick, 32, split the 2023-24 season between the Wolf Pack and Rangers. In 22 games with the Wolf Pack, Pitlick notched seven points (3 g, 4 a). As a member of the Rangers, the native of Minneapolis, MN, scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in 34 games. In ten Calder Cup Playoff games with Hartford this spring, Pitlick recorded three points (1 g, 2 a).

Sýkora, 19, scored 23 points (8 g, 15 a) in 66 games in his rookie AHL campaign with the Wolf Pack. He recorded his first career AHL goal on November 15 th , 2023, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. In ten Calder Cup Playoff games, Sýkora notched three assists.

Harpur, 29, appeared in just seven games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring three points (1 g, 2 a).

Mackey, 27, dressed in 44 games with the Wolf Pack during his first season with the club. The Tower Lakes, IL, native recorded eleven points (2 g, 9 a). He led the team in +/- with a +12 rating during the regular season.

Mancini, 21, skated in 40 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha before turning pro. After signing an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Wolf Pack, Mancini scored three assists in seven regular season games with the club. He then appeared in ten Calder Cup Playoff games, adding three assists. His +5 +/- rating during the Calder Cup Playoffs led the club.

Robertson, 23, scored 21 points (4 g, 17 a) in 68 games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Edmonton, AB, has appeared in 190 career games with Hartford over three seasons.

Scanlin, 24, scored a career-high eight goals and 16 points (8 g, 8 a) in 64 games with the Wolf Pack this season. His eight goals led the club in goals by a defenseman during the 2023-24 campaign. His +4 +/- rating was fourth on the club during the regular season.

Garand, 21, posted a record of 16-17-5 in 39 games during his second professional season. He posted a .898 save percentage, 3.03 goals against average, and two shutouts in the regular season. During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Garand sported a record of 5-4 in nine games with a .922 save percentage. He also notched the first assist of his professional career during the club's First Round series against the Checkers.

