Rangers Erase Three Goal Deficit, Win Thrilling in 15-Round Shootout

January 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Jakub Chromiak and goaltender Jason Schaubel vs. the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Sault Ste. Marie, ON - The Kitchener Rangers trailed 4-1 with 30 seconds left in the second period. An Andrew Vermeulen bank shot off the body of Matthew Hlacar sparked a run of three unanswered goals by the Rangers to tie the game and force overtime. After a goalless extra frame, a shootout was needed. Chris Grisolia was the 15th and final shooter for the Rangers as his goal ended the game and secured the comeback victory. Jakub Chromiak picked up an assist while skating in his 150th career OHL game and Jason Schaubel turned away 13 Greyhound shootout attempts improving to 7-1-1-1 in his early OHL career.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, SOO 1

5:22 Owen Allard (12) - Brady Martin, Chase Reid - PPG

KIT 0, SOO 2

19:57 Marco Mignosa (19) - Brady Martin, Chase Reid - SHG

2nd Period

KIT 1, SOO 2

3:12 Cameron Reid (9) - Trent Swick, Christian Humphreys - PPG

KIT 1, SOO 3

8:01 Brady Martin (17) - Marco Mignosa, Chase Reid

KIT 1, SOO 4

9:40 Brady Martin (18) - Marco Mignosa, Noel Nordh

KIT 2, SOO 4

19:31 Matthew Hlacar (4) - Andrew Vermeulen, Tanner Lam

3rd Period

KIT 3, SOO 4

8:25 Jack Pridham (16) - Trent Swick, Adrian Misaljevic - PPG

KIT 4, SOO 4

15:44 Luca Romano (17) - Jakub Chromiak, Cameron Reid

Shootout

Round 1: Trent Swick (KIT)

Round 2: Justin Cloutier (SOO)

Round 10: Brady Smith (SOO), Matthew Hlacar (SOO)

Round 15: Chris Grisolia (KIT)

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Brady Martin (2G, 1A)

Second Star: Chase Reid (3A)

Third Star: Trent Swick (2A)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 45 - SOO 24

Power play: KIT 2/6 - SOO 2/5

FO%: KIT 52% - SOO 48%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 20/24 Saves, 4 GA, 13/15 in Shootout

L: Noah Lalonde (SOO) - 41/45 Saves, 4 GA, 12/15 Shootout

UP NEXT:

After Wednesday's showdown with the Greyhounds, the Rangers head over the border for the club's final matchup with the Flint Firebirds in the regular season on Friday, January 31st. Kitchener will then face off against the Saginaw Spirit for the last time to open the month of February. Puck drop against the Firebirds is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Images from this story



