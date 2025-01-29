Misiak Scores Twice, Including OT Winner as Otters Down Attack

January 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Owen Sound, ON - The Otters would once again hit the road for another five-day, four-night road trip and it would begin at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound with a Midwest Division battle with the Attack. In only the second of six meetings this season so far, the Otters would look to build off of positives from last weekend where they fell in two-of-three games.

The game would get underway with plenty of penalties, and it would be on a power play where the game would see its first goal. On a 5-on-3, rookie Pierce Mbuyi (PPG, 15) would get the Attack on the board first. Erie would get back into the game, creating shots on goal but it would be Owen Sound who would find a way to double their advantage as off of a turnover Cole Zurawski (9) would give the Attack the 2-0 lead they would enjoy following the first period. Shots on goal would see Owen Sound lead 11-10.

The second frame would begin with a much better response for the Otters, creating chance after chance. Near the middle of the period, the Otters would find their response on the power play as Martin Misiak (PPG, 13) scored to make it 2-1 Attack. The Attack would then be awarded a penalty shot as the Otters were on a power play. Easton Mikus would take it for the Attack but would miss the net and keep the score 2-1. The Otters would find themselves in the box periodically throughout the second but it would be a shorthanded goal to give Erie the tie they were looking for as Sam Alfano (SHG, 29) would get the game back to even, 2-2. That is where the period would conclude but Erie would still be on the penalty kill, defending against a 5-on-3 headed into the third. After two, shots on goal favor Erie 31-20.

The third period would begin with the Attack on a 5-on-3 power play. It would be on this advantage where Owen Sound would capture the lead as Pierce Mbuyi (PPG, [2] 16) scored to make it 3-2 Attack. Erie would not be down for too long as a pretty passing play would see Wesley Royston (10) find the back of the net to even the game at 3-3. This is where the game would sit after regulation and overtime would be the requirement, final shot total after three, 44-25 Erie.

Overtime would commence with both teams looking for their hero. It would be the Otters who would get someone to step up as Martin Misiak ([2], 14) would score the winner for the Otters and Erie would prevail in OT by a final of 4-3. Final shot total, Erie 46, Owen Sound 26.

The Otters will resume their road trip Friday in London, with the season's final road game against the rival Knights before heading to Sarnia on Saturday. The team will return home Tuesday for the annual School-Day Game as they take on the Guelph Storm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.