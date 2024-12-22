Rangers Defenceman Jakub Chromiak Named to Team Slovakia for World Juniors

December 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Hockey Slovakia announced Tuesday evening that Jakub Chromiak has been named to the National Men's Under-20 Team that will compete in the 2024 World Junior Championships taking place in Ottawa, ON from December 26th - January 7th.

The Ilava, Slovakia native had recorded 16 points (2G 14A) in 24 games with Kitchener this season. He has been a mainstay on the Ranger blueline since being acquired from the Kingston Frontenacs earlier this season.

This will be the first World Junior Championship for Jakub.

Team Slovakia Schedule:

Group Play

Thursday, December 26th vs Sweden 12:00 PM ET @ TD Place

Friday, December 27th at Switzerland 1:00 PM ET @ TD Place

Sunday, December 29th at Czechia 5:00 PM ET @ TD Place

Monday, December 30th vs Kazakhstan 1:00 PM @ TD Place

The Rangers return to action Sunday, December 29th as they travel to Sudbury to take on the Wolves. Action at The Aud returns in the new year when the Rangers host the Erie Otters on Friday, January 3rd.

