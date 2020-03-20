Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forward Austin Rueschhoff

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has agreed to terms with free agent forward Austin Rueschhoff on an entry-level contract. Rueschhoff's contract begins at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Rueschhoff, 22, skated in 36 games with Western Michigan University this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points, along with a plus-nine rating and 24 penalty minutes. He established collegiate career-highs in plus/minus rating and shots on goal (94), and he tied collegiate career-highs in games played and assists in 2019-20. Rueschhoff tied for second on Western Michigan in goals, ranked third in points, and ranked second in shots on goal this season. He tallied 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) over the final 12 games in 2019-20. Western Michigan posted a 14-4-1 record in the 19 games in which Rueschhoff registered a point this season, including a 9-3-0 record in the 12 games which he notched a goal.

The 6-7, 230-pounder skated in 105 career collegiate games over three seasons (2017-18 - 2019-20) with Western Michigan University, registering 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points, along with a plus-nine rating and 106 penalty minutes. Over the three seasons he played in the NCAA, Rueschhoff was one of 10 collegiate players who registered at least 35 goals, 35 assists, and 100 penalty minutes. He established collegiate career-highs in goals (13), assists (14), and points (27) as a sophomore in 2018-19, and he was named Western Michigan University's Rookie of the Year in 2017-18.

Prior to beginning his collegiate career at Western Michigan University, the Wentzville, Missouri native played with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2016-17. Rueschhoff registered 27 points (17 goals, 10 assists) and 87 penalty minutes in 57 games with Dubuque during the 2016-17 season, and he also recorded five points (four goals, one assist) in eight playoff contests.

