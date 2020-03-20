Coyotes Sign Sucese to Entry-Level Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Nate Sucese (pronounced SOO-Cease) to a one-year entry-level contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old Sucese registered 11-27-38 and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 34 games with Penn State (NCAA) to lead the team in scoring and help the club win the (B1G) regular season championship this season. The 5-foot-9, 174-pound native of Fairport, NY recorded 61-79-140 and 68 PIM in 147 career games with Penn State and finished his career with the school's all-time goal record.

Sucese also collected 39-48-87 and 48 PIM over the course of three seasons with Dubuque (USHL).

