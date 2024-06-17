Range Riders Dominate Chukars on Father's Day

June 17, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (15-9) turned Sunday's game into a blowout quickly with five runs in the first, padded by eight in the third, to run away with a 14-5 victory over Idaho Falls (7-17) to celebrate Father's Day in front of over 3,000 fans at Glacier Bank Park.

The scoring frenzy started with a Chad Castillo RBI single, before being followed up by Ben Fitzgerald hitting an RBI single, then Nick Block slapping a two-run double, and Nick Gore earning an RBI on a groundout in his first career game. The onslaught was really on in the third when the Range Riders struck for eight in that frame. Fitzgerald, Block, and Mason Dinesen had RBI doubles. Block scored on an error, and Andy Atwood emphasized the inning with a three-run blast off the scoreboard in left field.

Brady Held fired the first six innings to pick up his second win of the season, striking out seven and allowing five runs. Jerry Huntzinger, Montana Quigley, and Cameron Cowan all fired scoreless innings in relief to erase any chance of an Idaho Falls comeback.

The Pioneer League season is officially a quarter of the way over, with the Range Riders sitting one game out of a potential playoff spot. Glacier now has a critical six game series at home against the Great Falls Voyagers. First pitch of game one is Tuesday night at 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.